Waikiki's Homeless Face Abuses: A Call for Compassion and Assistance

In the heart of Waikiki, Honolulu, a disturbing trend is surfacing, one that undermines the dignity and rights of homeless individuals. Local resident and homeless advocate, Timothy Crenshaw, has unveiled instances of abuse aimed at the homeless, a significant yet marginalized group within the local community. According to Crenshaw, various individuals, including workers from the Hyatt Hotel, have been observed dumping trash on homeless encampments, a malicious act seemingly intended to displace these individuals from their makeshift homes.

City's Response to the Issue

Upon receiving this disconcerting news, Sam Moku, Honolulu's homeless coordinator, expressed surprise. Moku emphasized that such complaints were unprecedented in his department. He stressed that homeless individuals, irrespective of their circumstances, are entitled to the same rights to assistance and medical care as any other resident. He strongly condemned any actions that violated these rights and urged the public to report such instances promptly.

Role of the Waikiki Business Improvement District

The Waikiki Business Improvement District, under President Trevor Abarzua's leadership, has also been drawn into this issue. Abarzua professed ignorance regarding the reported negative behaviors against the homeless. Instead, he highlighted the outreach services his organization provides, including food, water, medical services, shelter, and transportation. These services aim to alleviate the hardships endured by the homeless and facilitate their reintegration into mainstream society.

The CDC's Warning and the Challenges Faced

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a stark warning against the clearing of homeless encampments. Such actions can potentially lead to the spread of infectious diseases, making the already vulnerable homeless population even more susceptible. Further, the clearing of encampments could disconnect individuals from crucial medical services. This poses a particular challenge in Waikiki, which has fewer encampments due to beach closures at midnight. The challenge is magnified when providing treatments to homeless individuals with severe mental illnesses.

Assistance for Mainland Arrivals and Future Goals

The Waikiki Business Improvement District has also shown concern for homeless individuals arriving from the mainland. The organization offers resources and funds to assist these individuals in their return trips. Abarzua's ultimate goal, however, is to facilitate access to medication and housing for local homeless residents. City officials echo this sentiment and urge the public to report any harassment of homeless people to the authorities, reinforcing the message that every individual deserves respect and compassion, regardless of their living conditions.