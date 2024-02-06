VTuber Dokibird Surpasses 100k Subscribers Following Nijisanji Termination

Independent VTuber Dokibird, the alternative identity of Selen Tatsuki, has achieved an unprecedented milestone by surpassing 100,000 subscribers on YouTube, a substantial leap from the 10,000 subscribers she had just a day before. This remarkable achievement comes in the wake of her recent termination from the VTuber agency Nijisanji, an event that has stirred waves of discussion and reactions within the VTuber community and among fans.
Surge in Subscriber Count
In less than 24 hours following her contract termination, Dokibird's subscriber count skyrocketed, exceeding 250,000. Her growth trajectory continued unabated, surpassing both 100,000 and 200,000 subscribers on the same day she was parted ways with Nijisanji. Prior to joining Nijisanji EN in July 2021, Dokibird had a modest following of 424 subscribers. Today, she boasts over 40,000 followers on Twitch and a burgeoning YouTube community.
Support from the Fanbase
Following her termination, Dokibird has received an outpouring of support from her dedicated fanbase. Fans have voiced their criticism towards Nijisanji's handling of the situation, and many have rallied behind Dokibird, fueling her extraordinary subscriber surge. A Twitter user humorously remarked that Dokibird could now retain her YouTube play button, a nod to allegations that Nijisanji confiscates play buttons from their talents.
Anticipated Return Stream
Dokibird has announced her return to streaming on YouTube, scheduled for February 7 at 17:00 PST and 20:00 EST. Amid her impressive growth and the heated discussions surrounding her termination, the return stream is eagerly anticipated by her fans and the VTuber community at large.