Uzbekistan Sees Major Drop in Child Poverty: CERR and UNICEF Unveil 7.8% Decrease

Uzbekistan has made significant strides in reducing child poverty, as evidenced by a recent report from the Centre for Economic Research and Reforms (CERR) and the UN Children's Fund. This collaborative study highlights a notable reduction in child poverty rates from 21.5% in 2021 to 13.7% in 2023, marking a pivotal moment in the nation's efforts to combat poverty among its youngest citizens.

Dissecting the Drop: Urban vs. Rural Dynamics

The study's findings reveal a nuanced picture of poverty reduction across different regions of Uzbekistan. While overall child poverty rates have declined, the improvement has been more pronounced in rural areas, where rates fell from 24.6% to 14.5%. Urban areas also saw improvement, with rates decreasing from 18% to 13%. These disparities underscore the varied impact of social policies across the country, highlighting the importance of targeted interventions.

Social Benefits: A Safety Net for Millions

In 2023, Uzbekistan's social protection system reached an impressive 10.8 million individuals, including 9 million from low-income families who benefited from child allowances and financial assistance. The total amount disbursed in social payments amounted to UZS 12.3 trillion ($974.4 million). This extensive coverage demonstrates the government's commitment to supporting its most vulnerable populations, though the report also points out that nearly 6% of social payment recipients were among the wealthiest 20% of households, suggesting areas for optimization.

The Role of Social Transfers in Poverty Alleviation

The absence of social transfers, according to the study, could dramatically increase overall poverty rates from 11% to 20.8%, and child poverty rates from 13.7% to 21.8%. This potential surge underscores the critical role of social protection systems in poverty alleviation and economic stabilization. By focusing on the distribution of social payments, Uzbekistan has not only reduced poverty rates but also highlighted the significance of such measures in ensuring a more equitable society.

As Uzbekistan celebrates this significant reduction in child poverty, the findings from the CERR and UNICEF report offer valuable insights into the effectiveness of social protection measures. The improvements in rural and urban poverty rates reflect a broader commitment to addressing the needs of all citizens, particularly children, who represent the future of the nation. While challenges remain, particularly in optimizing the distribution of social benefits, the progress made thus far provides a strong foundation for continued efforts in poverty reduction and social welfare enhancement.