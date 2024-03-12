Unsilenced: UN Women Screens Docuseries Highlighting Global Fight Against Gender-Based Violence

To mark International Women's Day 2024, UN Women hosted a special screening of Unsilenced: Stories of Survival, Hope, and Activism at the EMK Centre in Gulshan. This event aimed to cast a spotlight on ongoing global efforts to combat violence against women and girls, featuring narratives from diverse corners of the world including Bangladesh, Ecuador, Serbia, the Solomon Islands, and Uganda.

Empowering Voices Through Policy and Advocacy

In a significant stride towards empowering survivors of gender-based violence, the Government of Canada-backed segment on Bangladesh underscored the critical policy advocacy led by civil society organizations, complemented by UN Women's technical support. A notable achievement was the passage of the Evidence (Amendment) Bill 2022 by the National Parliament of Bangladesh, which repealed the discriminatory clauses in Section 155(4) of the Evidence Act 1872. This amendment, prohibiting the questioning of a rape survivor's character during trials and allowing for the admissibility of digital evidence, marks a pivotal step in preventing the re-traumatization often experienced by survivors.

Raising Awareness and Driving Action

The docuseries Unsilenced forms part of UN Women's global campaign to shed light on the multifaceted nature of violence against women, its manifestation across different contexts, and the unified actions required to eradicate it. Spanning three episodes with 16 stories, the series illuminates the shared challenges, root causes, and profound human impact of violence, while showcasing how concerted efforts can radically transform the lives of women and girls worldwide. UN Women Representative Gitanjali Singh emphasized the urgency of eliminating violence against women, underscoring the slow progress and the collective responsibility to act decisively.

A Tribute to Resilience and Strength

Complementing the docuseries screening, the photo exhibition Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress, curated by artist and feminist activist Monon Muntaka, paid homage to the resilience, survival, and strength of Bangladeshi women. Available for public viewing until March 23, 2024, the exhibition, alongside the docuseries, provides a compelling narrative of the challenges and strengths of women and girls globally. Maria Stridsman, deputy head of mission and head of Development Cooperation at the Embassy of Sweden, highlighted the importance of recognizing the power imbalances that persist worldwide while also celebrating the strength of women to change their circumstances.

The event, attended by around 50 participants including development partners, civil society representatives, feminists, and human rights activists, served as a poignant reminder of the ongoing struggle against gender-based violence and the collective action required to end it. As UN Women and its partners continue to highlight these crucial issues, the message is clear: no one can remain a bystander in the fight to secure a safer, more equitable world for women and girls.