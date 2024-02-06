Universal Music Group's Dispute with TikTok Wipes Out Jojo Siwa's Music

Former Dance Moms star and prominent TikTok influencer, Jojo Siwa was taken aback to discover her music had been removed from TikTok. The unexpected purge came about as a result of Universal Music Group's (UMG) failure to renew its licensing agreement with the social media platform. Consequently, millions of songs vanished from TikTok, including Siwa's. The young artist, who boasts a staggering 45.5 million followers on TikTok, voiced her surprise in a video that has since drawn over 11.4 million views.

UMG and TikTok's Licensing Dispute

The issue at the heart of the music disappearance is UMG's push for higher compensation for artists and songwriters in their contract renewal with TikTok. UMG has accused TikTok of undervaluing music, while TikTok has countered by criticizing UMG's greed and lack of support for artists and songwriters.

Impact on Major Artists

The dispute has not only affected Jojo Siwa but other major artists like Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, and Drake, whose music has also been withdrawn from TikTok due to UMG's decision. This move has significant implications for the music industry and the artists, as TikTok has become a major platform for music promotion and discovery.

Fan Reactions and The 'Boomerang' Exception

Many of Siwa's fans were surprised by the development, with several unaware of her music career beyond her 2016 hit 'Boomerang'. Interestingly, 'Boomerang' was not affected by the TikTok purge, as it wasn't distributed through Nickelodeon like Siwa's other songs. The surprising exclusion has offered a glimmer of relief amidst the unfolding music crisis on TikTok.