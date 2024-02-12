ULAB and Future Startup Join Forces to Boost Social Entrepreneurship in Bangladesh

In an unprecedented move to bolster the social startup ecosystem in Bangladesh, the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) and Future Startup have joined forces. This partnership, announced today, aims to address the myriad challenges faced by social entrepreneurs and provide them with the necessary resources to create businesses that strike a balance between profit and purpose.

A Collaborative Effort to Empower Social Entrepreneurs

The collaboration between ULAB and Future Startup is set to revolutionize the landscape of social entrepreneurship in Bangladesh. Both entities are committed to fostering entrepreneurship, startups, and social responsibility, and this partnership is a testament to their shared vision.

The partnership will focus on seeking new sources of financing, developing appropriate strategies and interventions, and leveraging new technologies and business models to overcome funding, scalability, and regulatory hurdles. By addressing these challenges, ULAB and Future Startup aim to empower social entrepreneurs to create sustainable and impactful businesses.

Resources and Education for Social Startups

The collaboration will offer a wealth of resources and education to entrepreneurs looking to create businesses that balance profit and purpose. This will include tips on defining social impact goals, incorporating social missions, identifying target stakeholders, and conducting social impact assessments.

Additionally, the partnership will encourage startups to incorporate social impact metrics into business KPIs, forge partnerships with NGOs for shared value initiatives, implement sustainable supply chain practices, and offer pro bono services to underserved communities.

Promoting Social Innovation and Impact

The Center for Enterprise and Society (CES) at ULAB and Future Startup will work together on joint projects such as podcasts, digital interviews, op-eds, and news articles. These initiatives will promote social innovation and impact, providing a platform for social entrepreneurs to share their stories and insights.

Social entrepreneurs are encouraged to be creative, collaborative, resilient, and adaptable to changing social and economic needs. By working together, ULAB and Future Startup aim to create a vibrant and supportive ecosystem for social startups in Bangladesh.

This partnership between ULAB and Future Startup marks a significant step forward in promoting social entrepreneurship in Bangladesh. By providing resources, education, and a platform for social innovation and impact, this collaboration will empower social entrepreneurs to create businesses that make a positive difference in the world.

In conclusion, the partnership between ULAB and Future Startup is set to transform the landscape of social entrepreneurship in Bangladesh. By addressing the challenges faced by social entrepreneurs and providing them with the necessary resources, this collaboration will empower them to create sustainable and impactful businesses. Through joint projects such as podcasts, digital interviews, op-eds, and news articles, ULAB and Future Startup will promote social innovation and impact, creating a vibrant and supportive ecosystem for social startups in Bangladesh.