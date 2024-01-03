en English
Social Issues

TikTok Video Sparks Debate on Customer Behavior in Service Industry

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:31 am EST
Employees in the service industry have taken to social media platforms to express their grievances over customer behavior, with a focus on TikTok. They share their daily frustrations, some of which include customers not understanding the ordering process at drive-thrus, expecting too much from delivery drivers, and not being ready to pay at the drive-thru, thus affecting service times and employee performance.

The Viral Video

A recent viral video from a Target employee, known as Morgan on TikTok, has shed light on another issue that has been bothering service industry workers. They are uncomfortable with customers using their first names as if they have a personal relationship. Morgan’s video, where she expresses her discomfort with this practice, has sparked a debate among viewers. While some agree with Morgan, finding it strange or even creepy, especially when their full names are used, others view being addressed by their first name as a sign of respect and attention from customers.

Mixed Reactions

The reaction to Morgan’s video has been mixed. A number of viewers agree with her, sharing that they too find it uncomfortable when customers use their names. They believe it to be overly familiar and sometimes even creepy. However, there are those who see the practice differently. According to them, being addressed by their name is a sign of respect and shows that the customer is paying attention.

Further Comments

The Daily Dot has reached out to Morgan for further comments on her viral video. It remains to be seen whether her video will spark a larger conversation about customer behavior towards service industry employees, especially as it pertains to personal boundaries and respect.

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

