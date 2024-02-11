The Unseen Cost of Freedom: Parental Responsibility and Academic Success

In a poignant plea for parental responsibility, Yalelwa Mfecane, the principal of Attwell Madala High School, asserted that parents are inadvertently hindering their children's academic progress by granting them excessive freedom.

This assertion comes in the wake of a decline in the school's matric results, which have fallen from an average of 76% in 2021 to 70% in 2023.

The Unseen Cost of Freedom

Mfecane, a respected figure in the educational community, voiced her concerns over the increasing trend of high school students living independently, either due to distance or a desire for autonomy. She contended that these young minds, not yet equipped to make critical life decisions, often lack the discipline and consistent study habits necessary for academic success when left to their own devices.

The principal's remarks were not without substantiation. She pointed to the growing number of students residing in private hostels around the school as a testament to this worrying trend. Mfecane expressed her dismay at the lack of parental involvement, noting that 'these days, parents are scared of their children.'

Beyond the realm of academics, Mfecane also highlighted the safety risks associated with such living arrangements. She cited a chilling incident from last year involving two Grade 12 students who were sharing a rented space. The incident, which resulted in a rape case, underscored the potential dangers that students living independently might face.

A Call to Action

In light of these concerns, Mfecane urged parents to play an active role in monitoring their children's education. She emphasized the importance of parental guidance in fostering discipline and maintaining a consistent study routine.

The principal's call to action serves as a reminder that the responsibility for a child's education is a shared one, and that parents have a crucial part to play in ensuring their children's academic success.

As the sun sets on another day at Attwell Madala High School, the echoes of Mfecane's plea linger in the air. Her words, a potent blend of concern and resolve, serve as a stark reminder of the delicate balance between freedom and responsibility in the journey of a student's life.

The principal's call to action is a clarion cry for parents to reclaim their role in their children's education. In the face of declining matric results and growing safety concerns, Yalelwa Mfecane's message is clear: the path to academic success is not one that a child should walk alone.