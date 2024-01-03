The Table Soup Kitchen Foundation Sets $100,000 Target for Annual Fundraiser

As the frosty month of February nears, The Table Soup Kitchen Foundation is preparing for its annual ‘Coldest Night of the Year’ fundraiser. This much-anticipated event is set to take place on February 24, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Participants will embark on a two or five-kilometre route, commencing at the foundation’s headquarters at 9 Hanes Street. The fundraiser, which has been a regular fixture for the past 12 years, will wrap up with a cozy bistro supper.

Ambitions Running High

For this year’s edition, the Foundation has set its sights on an audacious target of $100,000. Heather Cassie, the founder of The Table, underscored the fundraiser’s importance, terming it a crucial lifeline for the Foundation’s financial health. The proceeds from this event are instrumental in ensuring the continuity of programs and services offered by The Table.

Funds Allocation

The raised funds will be funneled into the Foundation’s general fund, covering operational expenses. A significant chunk of the funds will also be earmarked for food purchases, a critical component of the services offered by The Table. Despite the high fundraising target, Cassie expressed confidence in the community’s ability to rally to the cause and reach the goal.

A Ripple Effect

Elsewhere, the fundraiser’s ripple effect is felt across borders. In Fredericton, New Brunswick, the Anglican Energy team is participating in the ‘Coldest Night of the Year’ fundraiser. Their aim is to support the John Howard Society in their mission to tackle homelessness and extend support to vulnerable individuals. The team is actively seeking sponsors for their walk and is inviting other church or deanery-based teams to join the cause. Furthermore, the ‘Walk The Line’ fundraiser for the Greenwood Coalition, featuring 13 performers volunteering to sing Johnny Cash songs, is another example of the widespread impact of this event.