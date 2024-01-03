en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Social Issues

The Table Soup Kitchen Foundation Sets $100,000 Target for Annual Fundraiser

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:17 pm EST
The Table Soup Kitchen Foundation Sets $100,000 Target for Annual Fundraiser

As the frosty month of February nears, The Table Soup Kitchen Foundation is preparing for its annual ‘Coldest Night of the Year’ fundraiser. This much-anticipated event is set to take place on February 24, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Participants will embark on a two or five-kilometre route, commencing at the foundation’s headquarters at 9 Hanes Street. The fundraiser, which has been a regular fixture for the past 12 years, will wrap up with a cozy bistro supper.

Ambitions Running High

For this year’s edition, the Foundation has set its sights on an audacious target of $100,000. Heather Cassie, the founder of The Table, underscored the fundraiser’s importance, terming it a crucial lifeline for the Foundation’s financial health. The proceeds from this event are instrumental in ensuring the continuity of programs and services offered by The Table.

Funds Allocation

The raised funds will be funneled into the Foundation’s general fund, covering operational expenses. A significant chunk of the funds will also be earmarked for food purchases, a critical component of the services offered by The Table. Despite the high fundraising target, Cassie expressed confidence in the community’s ability to rally to the cause and reach the goal.

A Ripple Effect

Elsewhere, the fundraiser’s ripple effect is felt across borders. In Fredericton, New Brunswick, the Anglican Energy team is participating in the ‘Coldest Night of the Year’ fundraiser. Their aim is to support the John Howard Society in their mission to tackle homelessness and extend support to vulnerable individuals. The team is actively seeking sponsors for their walk and is inviting other church or deanery-based teams to join the cause. Furthermore, the ‘Walk The Line’ fundraiser for the Greenwood Coalition, featuring 13 performers volunteering to sing Johnny Cash songs, is another example of the widespread impact of this event.

0
Social Issues
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Social Issues

See more
5 mins ago
Kanye West Sparks Controversy with Explicit Instagram Posts of Wife
In a surprising turn of events, rapper Kanye West, known as Ye, has stirred controversy by posting explicit pictures of his wife, Bianca Censori, on his Instagram account. The posts, which were made public on Tuesday, feature Censori in risqué outfits, triggering a wave of criticism and accusations of hypocrisy against West, particularly in light
Kanye West Sparks Controversy with Explicit Instagram Posts of Wife
Parents' Gift of Slim Tea to Young Daughter Sparks Outrage
25 mins ago
Parents' Gift of Slim Tea to Young Daughter Sparks Outrage
UFC Heavyweight Jailton Almeida Steps Outside Octagon for Social Inclusion
28 mins ago
UFC Heavyweight Jailton Almeida Steps Outside Octagon for Social Inclusion
Twitch Reinforces Stance on Nudity and Attire During Streams
10 mins ago
Twitch Reinforces Stance on Nudity and Attire During Streams
Paddy Power's Absence and Rising Star Luke Littler's Support in World Darts Championship Final
17 mins ago
Paddy Power's Absence and Rising Star Luke Littler's Support in World Darts Championship Final
Minneapolis' Blue Line Extension Sparks Debate Over Community Impact
22 mins ago
Minneapolis' Blue Line Extension Sparks Debate Over Community Impact
Latest Headlines
World News
South Dakota Republicans Shift Child Care Responsibility to Parents, Private Sector
42 seconds
South Dakota Republicans Shift Child Care Responsibility to Parents, Private Sector
Cris Cyborg Claims Kayla Harrison Declined Fight Offer
47 seconds
Cris Cyborg Claims Kayla Harrison Declined Fight Offer
Hunter Renfrow: From Two-Star Prospect to NFL Player
54 seconds
Hunter Renfrow: From Two-Star Prospect to NFL Player
TAP Launches to Democratize NIL Benefits for College Athletes
1 min
TAP Launches to Democratize NIL Benefits for College Athletes
Santa Clarita 2024: New Amenities and a Calendar Packed with Events
1 min
Santa Clarita 2024: New Amenities and a Calendar Packed with Events
Kamille: From NWA Champion to WWE's Radar?
2 mins
Kamille: From NWA Champion to WWE's Radar?
Offaly Football Team Triumphs Over Laois: A Riveting Start to the O'Byrne Cup
2 mins
Offaly Football Team Triumphs Over Laois: A Riveting Start to the O'Byrne Cup
NASCAR 2024 Season Revolutionized: 20-Minute Practice Sessions Introduced
2 mins
NASCAR 2024 Season Revolutionized: 20-Minute Practice Sessions Introduced
UNC Pembroke Wrestling Triumphs Over Newberry: A Season of Success
3 mins
UNC Pembroke Wrestling Triumphs Over Newberry: A Season of Success
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
48 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
5 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app