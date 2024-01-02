en English
Social Issues

The Starved Horse That Ate Glass: A Call for Stronger Animal Welfare Laws

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:44 am EST
The Starved Horse That Ate Glass: A Call for Stronger Animal Welfare Laws

On the first day of the New Year, under a winter sky, a horse fell to the ground, succumbing to the ravages of starvation. Its desperate attempt for survival had led it to ingest stones, glass, and wood. Despite the heroic efforts of a horse rescue team and a veterinarian, the animal could not be saved. This tragic incident came to light when horse rescuer Korin Farrugia shared the harrowing tale on her Facebook page.

Rescue Attempts Thwarted by Severity of Neglect

According to Farrugia, she and her team had been attempting to save the horse, which had suffered two years of neglect. The veterinarian who attended the rescue found inedible objects in the horse’s stomach, a grim testament to the extreme conditions of its starvation. Despite their best efforts, the horse collapsed and died, its body unable to withstand the prolonged abuse.

Missed Opportunity for a Better Life

Farrugia expressed deep regret over not being able to rehome the horse two years prior, when its original owner had approached her. At the time, her sanctuary was at capacity and could not accommodate ‘just one more’. This led to the horse being placed into the care of those who ultimately neglected it.

A Renewed Determination and Call for Action

The tragic incident has not only fuelled Farrugia’s determination to continue rescuing animals, it has also sparked a larger conversation about animal welfare. Her Facebook post has elicited a wave of support, with many calling for stronger animal welfare laws and greater accountability for those responsible for such acts of cruelty.

In a poignant conclusion to her post, Farrugia sent a New Year’s greeting to fellow rescuers. She acknowledged the emotional toll their work often entails but underscored the importance of their mission. ‘Just one more’ became a pledge, a commitment to give every creature a fighting chance for a better life, no matter the odds.

Social Issues
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

