The Rising Trend of Climate Change Denial Online: A Threat to Environmental Initiatives

A recent study illuminates a disturbing trend proliferating on digital platforms: the dissemination of climate change denial and misinformation, aimed at undermining environmental initiatives and green solutions. The study emphasizes the significant threat this poses to global efforts to combat environmental degradation and transition to a more sustainable future.

Advertisment

The New Face of Climate Denial

The report, conducted by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), reveals a shift in climate denial content, particularly on YouTube. The study found that almost a third of 13-17 year olds in the UK believe that climate change is being purposefully exaggerated. Furthermore, narratives denying the reality of climate change have seen a 70% increase on YouTube, despite Google's ban on monetization of such content. The report criticizes YouTube for potentially earning up to $13.4 million a year in ad revenue from channels promoting climate denial.

The Tactics of Misinformation

Advertisment

The CCDH report gathered data from over 12,000 climate-related YouTube videos and found an alarming majority pushing the idea that climate solutions are ineffective, that climate science and the climate movement are unreliable, or that the effects of global warming are harmless. This represents a shift from 'old denial' to 'new denial', with the latter constituting 70% of all climate denial on YouTube. The report strongly urges digital platforms to refuse to amplify or monetize such content.

The Shift in Climate Denial

Climate change denial has evolved from outright dismissal to skepticism of solutions and the seriousness of the issue. The report criticizes YouTube's policies for failing to prevent the monetization of these denial narratives. An AI model was used to evaluate arguments in over 12,000 YouTube videos and found a 21.4% increase in arguments against climate solutions, while arguments against the existence of global warming have dropped by 34.3%. This indicates a strategic shift in climate misinformation, focusing on attacking climate science and solutions rather than denying the existence of climate change.