The ‘Oldest Daughter Syndrome’: A Deeper Look into its Impact and Changing Norms

The phenomenon dubbed as the ‘oldest daughter syndrome’ has spiraled into a hot topic on social media and other platforms like TikTok, sparking conversations and humor alike. It sheds light on the significant, often burdensome, roles elder sisters assume within families. They are the unsung heroes, shouldering responsibilities akin to parents, such as caregiving and running household affairs.

The Backbone of Society

References to oldest daughters as the ‘backbone of society’ abound, with them being humorously overrepresented in the list of powerful women. They share ranks with prominent figures like Eleanor Roosevelt, Taylor Swift, Hillary Clinton, and Beyoncé, to name a few. Lisette Schuitemaker, the author of ‘The Eldest Daughter Effect,’ proclaims that eldest daughters tend to be responsible, dutiful, and frequently find themselves in leadership positions. However, this often leads to a sense of being swamped by tasks and a pressing obligation to ‘save the planet.’

The Gendered Aspect

A study by UNICEF unveiled that girls aged 5-14 spend 40% more time on domestic duties than boys, indicating the stark gender bias in expectations. It’s a clear sign of the gendered roles that are often enforced in many societies, placing an undue burden on the shoulders of young girls.

The Emotional Toll

The syndrome comes with an emotional toll, too – a condition referred to as parentification. Children like Y.L. Wolfe found themselves assuming adult responsibilities from their tender age. This early maturation leads to challenges in self-regulation, setting boundaries, and building relationships as they navigate through life. Wolfe’s personal experience, along with that of Parween Mander, a financial coach, exemplifies the impact of these roles on their lives, identities, and their battle against the associated hardships.

However, the article brings attention to the growing awareness and pushback against these expectations among the younger generations of women, signaling a shift in societal norms and gender roles.