en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Social Issues

The ‘Oldest Daughter Syndrome’: A Deeper Look into its Impact and Changing Norms

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:10 pm EST
The ‘Oldest Daughter Syndrome’: A Deeper Look into its Impact and Changing Norms

The phenomenon dubbed as the ‘oldest daughter syndrome’ has spiraled into a hot topic on social media and other platforms like TikTok, sparking conversations and humor alike. It sheds light on the significant, often burdensome, roles elder sisters assume within families. They are the unsung heroes, shouldering responsibilities akin to parents, such as caregiving and running household affairs.

The Backbone of Society

References to oldest daughters as the ‘backbone of society’ abound, with them being humorously overrepresented in the list of powerful women. They share ranks with prominent figures like Eleanor Roosevelt, Taylor Swift, Hillary Clinton, and Beyoncé, to name a few. Lisette Schuitemaker, the author of ‘The Eldest Daughter Effect,’ proclaims that eldest daughters tend to be responsible, dutiful, and frequently find themselves in leadership positions. However, this often leads to a sense of being swamped by tasks and a pressing obligation to ‘save the planet.’

The Gendered Aspect

A study by UNICEF unveiled that girls aged 5-14 spend 40% more time on domestic duties than boys, indicating the stark gender bias in expectations. It’s a clear sign of the gendered roles that are often enforced in many societies, placing an undue burden on the shoulders of young girls.

The Emotional Toll

The syndrome comes with an emotional toll, too – a condition referred to as parentification. Children like Y.L. Wolfe found themselves assuming adult responsibilities from their tender age. This early maturation leads to challenges in self-regulation, setting boundaries, and building relationships as they navigate through life. Wolfe’s personal experience, along with that of Parween Mander, a financial coach, exemplifies the impact of these roles on their lives, identities, and their battle against the associated hardships.

However, the article brings attention to the growing awareness and pushback against these expectations among the younger generations of women, signaling a shift in societal norms and gender roles.

0
Social Issues
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Social Issues

See more
1 hour ago
January Jones's Humorous Revelation: Jim is Short for James
Actress January Jones, known for her critically acclaimed role in ‘Mad Men’, recently experienced a moment of epiphany and frustration when she discovered that the name Jim is short for James. The revelation, shared in a candid Instagram Story, had Jones questioning not only her knowledge of nicknames but also the emotional resonance of character
January Jones's Humorous Revelation: Jim is Short for James
University Criticizes Saskatoon Police Podcast on Missing Kandice Singbeil Case
4 hours ago
University Criticizes Saskatoon Police Podcast on Missing Kandice Singbeil Case
Mean Girls Reimagined: From Broadway Musical to 2024 Film Adaptation
5 hours ago
Mean Girls Reimagined: From Broadway Musical to 2024 Film Adaptation
Samoa Community: A Crossroads of Challenges
2 hours ago
Samoa Community: A Crossroads of Challenges
Social Platform X Halts NFT Support: A Shift in Industry Focus
3 hours ago
Social Platform X Halts NFT Support: A Shift in Industry Focus
WhatsApp Bolsters User Privacy with New 'End-to-End Encrypted' Label
3 hours ago
WhatsApp Bolsters User Privacy with New 'End-to-End Encrypted' Label
Latest Headlines
World News
Incident Raises Questions Over Military Conduct in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
1 min
Incident Raises Questions Over Military Conduct in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
James Comey: Don't Let Fear of Violence Deter Enforcement of Law
1 min
James Comey: Don't Let Fear of Violence Deter Enforcement of Law
The Unseen Health Risks of Our Wardrobe Choices
1 min
The Unseen Health Risks of Our Wardrobe Choices
The Unseen Danger of 'Gas Station Heroin': A Closer Look at Tianeptine
2 mins
The Unseen Danger of 'Gas Station Heroin': A Closer Look at Tianeptine
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
3 mins
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Dominik Tarczyński Discusses Donald Tusk's Impact on Polish Public Media on GB News
3 mins
Dominik Tarczyński Discusses Donald Tusk's Impact on Polish Public Media on GB News
Mouthguards in Football: From Safety Gear to Fashion Statements
5 mins
Mouthguards in Football: From Safety Gear to Fashion Statements
Playboy Model Kayla Kayden: Aspiring to be World's First 'Hybrid Human' with Neuralink Chip
5 mins
Playboy Model Kayla Kayden: Aspiring to be World's First 'Hybrid Human' with Neuralink Chip
UBT Sena to Challenge Maharashtra Speaker's Verdict in Supreme Court
6 mins
UBT Sena to Challenge Maharashtra Speaker's Verdict in Supreme Court
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
3 mins
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
2 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
2 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
7 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
7 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
9 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
10 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
10 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app