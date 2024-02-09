The Laramie Project: A Powerful Play Honoring Matthew Shepard's Legacy

The Theatre Baton Rouge is set to stage 'The Laramie Project', a poignant play directed by Aaron Wood, from February 16 to 25 at its Studio Theatre. This production delves into the harrowing real-life events surrounding the 1998 murder of Matthew Shepard, a gay University of Wyoming student whose tragic demise became a pivotal moment in the fight against hate crimes.

Art Imitating Life: A Powerful Narrative

Based on hundreds of interviews, journal entries, and news reports, 'The Laramie Project' paints a vivid portrait of the community's collective response to the heinous crime. The play serves as a stark reminder of the impact of Shepard's murder in bringing attention to the lack of hate crime laws in various states.

Sean Fader, an Assistant Professor at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, was inspired by the first commercially successful digital camera and the history of queer hate crimes in the United States. During his research, Fader stumbled upon a list of murdered queer people from 1999-2000 and found that very few of them had any presence on the internet. One name that stood out was Matthew Shepard.

Insufficient Memory: A Project to Remember

Fueled by the desire to honor the memory of these victims, Fader embarked on a project titled 'Insufficient Memory'. He traveled to thirty-eight states, using the Sony Mavica Digital camera to photograph significant sites of hate crimes against queer people. These images were compiled into an interactive Google Earth tour, ensuring that the stories of these individuals would not be forgotten.

In collaboration with Maureen Towey and the Mass Design Group's Public Memory and Memorials Lab, Fader also designed Queer American Memorials. This project features five-hundred augmented reality triggering site markers for every location in the country where queer people lost their lives in deadly hate crimes while Congress debated from 1999-2009.

Considering Matthew Shepard: A Musical Tribute

The Isabel Voices, a new evolution of the Kingston Chamber Choir, will pay tribute to Matthew Shepard with a performance of 'Considering Matthew Shepard'. This three-part oratorio by Craig Hella Johnson examines the life, death, and enduring legacy of Shepard, emphasizing the care of singers and individuality as it spans multiple genres.

The oratorio is not a dramatization of the event but a reflection on its significance and consequences in changing people's attitudes and breeding compassion and empathy.

Matthew Shepard's brutal murder in October 1998 served as a turning point for queer rights in the United States. His story continues to resonate powerfully, inspiring artists and activists alike to fight for a more inclusive and accepting society.

As Theatre Baton Rouge prepares to present 'The Laramie Project', it invites audiences to bear witness to this important narrative once again. Tickets for the play are now available, priced at $35 for adults and $25 for students age 17 and younger.

In revisiting the story of Matthew Shepard, 'The Laramie Project' underscores the far-reaching impact of his murder and the urgent need for hate crime legislation. Through powerful performances and thought-provoking visuals, this production seeks to honor Shepard's memory and continue the dialogue around queer rights and social justice.

Ultimately, 'The Laramie Project' and related initiatives like 'Insufficient Memory' and 'Considering Matthew Shepard' serve as a testament to the enduring power of art to provoke change and keep alive the stories of those who have been unjustly silenced.