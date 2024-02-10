The Javis: A Love Story and Shared Passion for Cinema to Illuminate the 38th Goya Awards

"The Javis": A Love Story and a Shared Passion for Cinema Set to Illuminate the 38th Goya Awards

In a captivating union of love and cinema, Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, popularly known as 'The Javis,' are set to co-host the 38th Goya Awards. This prestigious event in the Spanish film industry will take place at the Recinto Ferial de Valladolid, with '20.000 especies de abejas' and 'La sociedad de la nieve' leading as favorites. The red carpet can be followed live from 19:15 hours on RTVE.es.

A Decade of Love and Artistic Collaboration

The Javis' journey began over a decade ago when they met on social media, despite their age difference. Calvo, known for his role in the popular series 'Física o Química,' and Ambrossi, the older brother of actress Macarena García, found solace and strength in each other. Their shared passion for acting and storytelling led them to create the successful series 'Paquita Salas' and the film 'La Llamada.'

Calvo's path to success wasn't without its challenges. He grappled with a strained relationship with his father and faced bullying due to his sexual orientation. Ambrossi, who studied Journalism and Dramaturgy, also experienced bullying during his time at an Opus Dei school. These experiences, however, only fueled their determination to create meaningful and impactful art.

A New Chapter: Hosting the Goya Awards

As they prepare to host the Goya Awards alongside Ana Belén, the Javis are excited to share their love for cinema with a global audience. In an interview with Publico, Calvo expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "We want to reflect our passion for cinema through this event." The pair also addressed the #MeToo movement in the industry, acknowledging the recent allegations against director Carlos Vermut.

Their hosting debut comes at a time when they are also working on their upcoming Netflix adaptation of 'Mi querida señorita' and planning their return to filmmaking. The Javis are open to exploring opportunities in the US, further expanding the reach of their unique storytelling.

Beyond the Goya Awards: A Continued Legacy in Spanish Cinema

As the Javis step into the limelight as hosts of the 38th Goya Awards, their contributions to Spanish cinema continue to resonate. Their successful series, such as 'Veneno' and 'La Mejor Sopa,' have left a lasting impact, both in Spain and internationally. With their unwavering dedication to their craft and their shared love for storytelling, the Javis are set to leave an indelible mark on the world of cinema.

As the curtain rises on the 38th Goya Awards, the Javis stand ready to celebrate the power of cinema and the human spirit. Their story, marked by love, resilience, and artistic collaboration, serves as a testament to the transformative potential of storytelling.