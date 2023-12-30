en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pets

The ‘Dangler in Chief’: A Beacon of Hope for Canines

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:20 am EST
The ‘Dangler in Chief’: A Beacon of Hope for Canines

The ‘Dangler in Chief’ initiative is making a profound impact on the lives of countless dogs, providing them with a second chance at life. The initiative is a beacon of hope within the animal welfare community, promoting dog adoptions through various activities such as organizing events, raising awareness, and forging partnerships with animal shelters and rescue organizations. This initiative aims to increase the visibility of dogs in need of adoption and encourages potential pet owners to provide a loving home to these animals.

Unprecedented Achievements

Among the organizations contributing to this remarkable initiative is the Florida Little Dog Rescue. Despite facing a myriad of challenges in 2023, including assisting with hoarding cases and dealing with severe medical issues in rescued dogs, the organization has reached an impressive milestone of rescuing a total of 5,065 dogs. Their ongoing mission has been bolstered by donations, with corporate matching funds amplifying their impact. Looking ahead to 2024, they are eager to continue their mission, with a focus on securing more foster homes for the dogs in their care.

A Change of Heart

During a planned power outage, several families took in shelter pets, providing them with temporary homes. One such family, Emily Wilkinson and her wife, found themselves falling in love with their emergency foster dog, Baby. They have since decided to make Baby a permanent part of their family, proving the power of the ‘Dangler in Chief’ initiative in making a lasting difference in the lives of both dogs and their human companions.

A Milestone for Animal Welfare

Another remarkable success has been achieved by the Adams County SPCA, which found homes for all of its cats and dogs for the first time in its 47-year history. This incredible achievement is especially noteworthy given the nationwide increase in euthanasia rates and the problem of animal shelters filling up, partially due to the surge in pet adoptions during the pandemic. The ‘Dangler in Chief’ initiative continues to play a crucial role in reversing this trend, serving as a catalyst for positive change in society’s approach to pet adoption.

0
Pets Social Issues
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Debate Over Dogs in Bunnings Stores Sparked by Cabinetmaker's Complaint

By Geeta Pillai

Singapore's DINKWADs Trend: High Demand for Stylish Pet Accessories

By Waqas Arain

White Elephant Gift Exchange Takes Unexpected Turn with Live Fish Present

By BNN Correspondents

Community Rallies to Reunite Family with Missing Service Dog: A Tale of Resilience and Unity

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Kylie Kelce Enlists Travis Kelce's Help to Bring Cats Home ...
@Pets · 10 hours
Kylie Kelce Enlists Travis Kelce's Help to Bring Cats Home ...
heart comment 0
Binky Felstead Talks Postpartum Body, Cosmetic Surgery, and New Partnership

By BNN Correspondents

Binky Felstead Talks Postpartum Body, Cosmetic Surgery, and New Partnership
Kate Beckinsale’s Furry Love: Pictures and Tattoos Speak Volumes

By BNN Correspondents

Kate Beckinsale's Furry Love: Pictures and Tattoos Speak Volumes
Jersey Authorities Warn Rabbit Owners of Deadly Myxomatosis Outbreak

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Jersey Authorities Warn Rabbit Owners of Deadly Myxomatosis Outbreak
Human Collie’s Canine Agility Course Attempt: A Unique Blend of Human and Canine Agility

By Salman Khan

Human Collie's Canine Agility Course Attempt: A Unique Blend of Human and Canine Agility
Latest Headlines
World News
Alleged 'Dubai Move' Plot to Topple Malaysian Government Revealed
1 min
Alleged 'Dubai Move' Plot to Topple Malaysian Government Revealed
Uganda Steps Up Infrastructure Maintenance: UNRA Clears Water Hyacinth and Raises UGX 75 Billion
2 mins
Uganda Steps Up Infrastructure Maintenance: UNRA Clears Water Hyacinth and Raises UGX 75 Billion
Historic Approval of Presidential Cabinet Amidst Political Unrest
2 mins
Historic Approval of Presidential Cabinet Amidst Political Unrest
Medard Sseggona Calls for Unity in Uganda's Opposition and Nationwide
3 mins
Medard Sseggona Calls for Unity in Uganda's Opposition and Nationwide
World Population to Hit 8 Billion on New Year's Day
3 mins
World Population to Hit 8 Billion on New Year's Day
Healthy Eating Articles Dominate Readership in 2023: A Look Back
5 mins
Healthy Eating Articles Dominate Readership in 2023: A Look Back
Congress Faces Challenges in Seat-Sharing Talks Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
6 mins
Congress Faces Challenges in Seat-Sharing Talks Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
2024: A Defining Year for European Football
7 mins
2024: A Defining Year for European Football
World Darts Championship: Dobey's Stunning Victory Ends Smith's Reign; Van Gerwen Dominates
7 mins
World Darts Championship: Dobey's Stunning Victory Ends Smith's Reign; Van Gerwen Dominates
World Population to Hit 8 Billion on New Year's Day
3 mins
World Population to Hit 8 Billion on New Year's Day
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2 hours
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
3 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2023: A Year of Significant Events Across the Globe
5 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Events Across the Globe
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
5 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
6 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
7 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app