The Battle for Digital Supremacy: 20 Years into the Facebook Era

Twenty years ago, Facebook emerged on the digital landscape with the lofty ambition of creating a 'global consciousness' and fostering a connected world. What started as a revolutionary vision to free information and challenge traditional gatekeepers has evolved into a dystopian reality, dominated by a new digital elite wielding unprecedented control over the information billions consume daily.

The Unintended Consequences of a Visionary Idea

The original utopian dream of social media was to democratize information, breaking down barriers and empowering individuals. However, the resulting digital landscape is more reminiscent of an oligarchy, with a new breed of power brokers deciding what content to amplify or erase, which social movements to back or suppress, and whose lives to impact through content moderation decisions enacted across the globe.

Tracing the Shift: From Counter-Culture to Digital Supremacy

Investigative reporter Jamie Bartlett traces this transformation back to a 1960s counter-culture handbook and a pivotal 1996 law that set the stage for Web 2.0. Interviews with key figures, including Twitter employees responsible for Donald Trump's ban and the infamous Facebook whistleblower, reveal the inner workings and real-world implications of content moderation decisions.

Human Stories in the Digital Landscape

Bartlett also delves into the personal stories of individuals whose lives have been dramatically affected by social media. These narratives, from a bereaved father to a Nobel laureate journalist defying a dictator, underscore the profound implications of the digital elite's control over information. They reveal a struggle for control over the world's information, hinting at a battle for digital supremacy that is far from over.

The profound implications of this shift on democracy and our collective reality cannot be overstated. As we mark 20 years since Facebook's inception, it's clear that the struggle for control over the world's information is intensifying, signaling that the battle for digital supremacy is far from over.