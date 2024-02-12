Tea Workers Rally for Justice in Priti Urang's Death Investigation

A Cry for Justice: Tea Workers Demand Fair Investigation into Priti Urang's Death

Tea Workers Unite for Priti Urang

In the heart of Moulvibazar, Bangladesh, a united front of tea workers rallied together, demanding justice for their fallen comrade. Priti Urang, the daughter of a tea worker, lost her life after a tragic fall from the 8th floor of a residential building in Dhaka's Mohammadpur area. The building belonged to none other than Syed Ashfaqul Haque, the executive editor of the Daily Star. Fueled by grief and a burning desire for truth, the workers took to the streets.

A Life Cut Short and a Call for Fair Investigation

Priti, a young girl from the Urang community, was sent to work at Haque's residence instead of attending school. Her parents, Lokesh and Nomita Urang, accused Mintu Deshwara, a journalist from the Daily Star, of sending Priti to the city for work. They hadn't heard from their daughter in two years, and only learned of her death when they were summoned to the police station.

Demand for Justice and the Role of Domestic Workers Rights Network

The Domestic Workers Rights Network joined the cause, calling for a thorough investigation into Priti's death. The organization expressed concern over the increasing cases of torture, killings, and human rights violations against domestic workers. They urged the government to enforce the 'Domestic Workers Protection and Welfare Policy, 2015' and include domestic workers in labor laws to prevent such incidents in the future.

As the tea workers' protest gained momentum, speakers criticized the Daily Star for employing child labor and called for justice. The workers submitted a memorandum to the home minister through the Kamalganj upazila nirbahi officer, demanding a fair probe into Priti's death and improvement of the overall quality of life for tea workers in the country.

Ashfaqul Haque and his wife Tania Khondoker were denied bail and currently remain in jail. The investigators have interrogated them regarding Priti's death. The tea workers' protest serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle for justice and fair treatment for the marginalized communities in Bangladesh.

As the rally came to a close, the workers stood strong, their collective voice echoing through the streets. They vowed to continue fighting for Priti, for justice, and for the countless other tea workers who deserve a better life.

