Steph Kyriacou: A Trans Man's Experience on 'First Dates'

In a recent episode of Channel 4's dating show 'First Dates,' viewers witnessed a unique scenario: freelance video producer and trans man, Steph Kyriacou, and his mother, both appearing as participants. It was a moment of excitement, tinged with the nervous anticipation of Steph, marking his first proper date in six years.
Embracing Identity on a Public Platform
A former employee of PinkNews, Steph is a well-recognized figure advocating for positive trans representation. He firmly believes in the importance of openness about his identity, especially in the dating scene and on national television, to ensure safety and prevent misunderstandings. 'First Dates' provided him with a platform to do just that.
'First Dates' – More Than a Dating Show
Steph expressed gratitude towards 'First Dates' for portraying him as more than just his trans identity. The show successfully highlighted the intricate challenges trans individuals face in their quest for acceptance, along with their constant concern for safety. This, according to Steph, is often overlooked in mainstream media.
The Vital Role of Diversity in Reality TV
Steph highlighted the importance of diversity in reality TV shows. He argued that programs like 'First Dates' should depict the reality of diverse lives and relationships, thus contributing to a more inclusive society. Despite the overwhelming positive feedback from his episode, Steph remains aware of potential backlash and its effects on other trans viewers, particularly the younger audience. He emphasizes that such negativities would further underline the need for more representation and acceptance of trans individuals on television.