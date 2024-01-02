Stassie Karanikolaou’s TikTok Post Fuels Pregnancy Rumors and Questions About Friendship with Kylie Jenner

In the light of a recent TikTok post by Stassie Karanikolaou, a close friend to reality TV star Kylie Jenner, fans have been left playing a guessing game. The post, a montage of clips, included an image of an ultrasound that has fueled speculation among her followers. The image led to conjectures of whether Stassie or someone close to her is expecting a child.

Ultrasound Image Sparks Speculation

As soon as the image made its appearance on the social media platform, fans began guessing whose ultrasound it might be. While some speculated that the ultrasound might belong to Stassie, others suggested that it could belong to her sister, Alexia Karanikolaou, who is reportedly pregnant. The mystery, however, remains unresolved as neither Stassie nor Alexia has confirmed the speculation.

Kylie Jenner’s Clothing Brand Fuels Confusion

The confusion escalated when another image surfaced on the internet. Originally posted by Lauren Perez, the image depicted a pregnant woman donning a piece from Kylie Jenner’s new clothing brand, Khy by Kylie Jenner. This led some viewers to mistakenly believe that Kylie was announcing her own pregnancy. However, it was soon clarified that the woman in the image was not Kylie, thus putting to rest the false pregnancy news.

Speculation on Kylie and Stassie’s Friendship

Amidst the pregnancy rumors, fans have also turned their attention to the current status of Kylie and Stassie’s friendship. Observing a lack of recent public interactions between the two, fans have begun speculating about a potential falling out. However, as of now, these are mere speculations with no official confirmation.