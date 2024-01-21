Spoutible and Post Join the Fight Against Conversion Therapy

In a progressive move, Spoutible and Post, two emerging social media platforms, have recently implemented bans on content promoting 'conversion therapy.' This decision aligns them with a growing list of platforms that stand firmly against anti-LGBTQ+ content. Spoutible, launched in February as an alternative to mainstream platforms, has tirelessly affirmed its commitment to fostering an inclusive and safe online environment, devoid of harassment, hate speech, disinformation, and manipulation. The company has consistently underscored the significance of diversity, both within its user base and decision-making processes.

Spoutible's Stance on Diversity and Inclusion

Christopher Bouzy, the founder of Spoutible and the mind behind Twitter analytics service Bot Sentinel, acknowledged the invaluable input from LGBTQ+ advocacy organization GLAAD in shaping Spoutible's policies. The platform's efforts to guard its users against harmful content are a testament to its dedication to protecting and uplifting marginalized communities.

Post's Efforts to Safeguard LGBTQ+ Users

Similarly, Post, a platform with a focus on news and journalism, has amplified its protections for LGBTQ+ users by banning pro-conversion therapy content. The platform aims to create a haven for civil conversations and empowers users to flag content they deem inappropriate. The move has been hailed as a significant step towards ensuring the safety and inclusion of LGBTQ+ users.

Conversion Therapy: A Controversial and Discredited Practice

Conversion therapy – a practice aimed at altering an individual's sexual orientation or gender identity – is widely discredited by major healthcare associations. These organizations condemn it as harmful and pseudoscientific. At present, the District of Columbia and 22 states have enacted laws prohibiting conversion therapy for minors.

GLAAD has lauded both Spoutible and Post for their efforts, urging other social media companies to emulate them by adopting and enforcing similar policies that protect LGBTQ+ users. This comes in the wake of a record number of anti-LGBTQ legislation introduced at the state level in 2023 and 2024, with over 550 bills launched across 43 states. These bills aim to curtail the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals in various areas, including education, healthcare, public accommodations, and free speech. Amidst this baseless assault, it is crucial to shield and uphold LGBTQ+ freedoms and rights.