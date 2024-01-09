Spider-Man Game Face Model Voices Safety Concerns Over Invasive Fan Behavior

In a shocking revelation, Stephanie Tyler Jones, renowned for her role as the face model of Mary Jane in Insomniac’s Spider-Man games, has voiced fears over her safety. This concern stems from invasive fan behavior, which has escalated to a point of discomfort and fear. Jones’s portrayal of Mary Jane was well received among fans, but the fame has come with an unwelcome underside: stalker-like actions from fans.

Stalking Incident Sparks Alarm

In a recent post on Instagram Stories, Jones unveiled an unsettling incident that has left her feeling unsafe. An unidentified individual contacted her workplace, leaving multiple voicemails in an attempt to reach her. Describing the act as stalking, Jones highlighted the severity of the incident, and the unsettling ramifications it had on her.

Jones Stresses on Privacy and Boundaries

Addressing her large following, Jones emphasized her shift away from acting and modeling. She clarified that her current focus is on skincare, a field unrelated to her previous role as Mary Jane. As such, she has urged fans to respect her privacy and honor clear boundaries. Furthermore, she warned that any invasions of her privacy could lead to fans being blocked. She invited anyone disappointed with her stand to unfollow her.

A Pervasive Issue in the Industry

Jones’s experience is not an isolated incident. Other developers, streamers, and voice actors have faced similar intrusive and threatening interactions from overzealous fans. The testimonies of these individuals shed light on a pressing issue in the gaming industry, necessitating a concerted effort to foster respect and security for the individuals behind the characters we love.