Speakers Demand Inclusion of Domestic Workers Under Labor Laws and Justice for Preeti Urang

In a tragic turn of events, 15-year-old domestic worker Preeti Urang lost her life after falling from the eighth floor of a building in Mohammadpur, Bangladesh. The owner of the flat, a senior journalist, and his wife have been placed on remand in connection with the case, as human rights activists and Preeti's family demand justice and the inclusion of domestic workers under labor laws.

Calls for Justice and Labor Law Inclusion

The death of Preeti Urang has sparked outrage among human rights organizations, the Domestic Workers Rights Network, and tea workers. They are urging the government to ensure a fair investigation into Preeti's death and include domestic workers under labor laws. According to these groups, such actions are necessary to prevent similar incidents in the future and bring justice to Preeti's family.

The Plight of Domestic Workers

Domestic workers in Bangladesh often face harsh working conditions and lack basic rights, such as leaves, fixed working hours, access to health facilities, contracts, and minimum wage. Physical and psychological abuse is also prevalent in the industry. Activists are demanding swift trials in cases of violence and abuse and are calling on everyone to raise their voices to establish the rights mentioned in the Domestic Workers Protection and Welfare Policy 2015.

Demand for Action

The Human Rights Forum Bangladesh (HRPB) and Naripakkho, along with tea workers, are demanding a fair investigation and justice for Preeti Urang. They are also advocating for the inclusion of domestic workers under labor laws, the implementation of safety policies, the enactment of laws, and the strengthening of the registration process. Moreover, they call for the punishment of those involved in Preeti's death and the prevention of such incidents in the future.

The death of Preeti Urang has brought the harsh realities faced by domestic workers in Bangladesh to the forefront. As various organizations and individuals demand justice and the inclusion of domestic workers under labor laws, it is clear that action is needed to protect and support this vulnerable population.

