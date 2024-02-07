Southern Company Unveils Progress in Equity and Inclusion: A Look into the Moving to Equity Report

Southern Company, a leading energy conglomerate, has unveiled its latest Moving to Equity report, highlighting the strides made and initiatives undertaken in its journey to drive diversity, equity, and inclusion. This report illustrates the company's commitment to fostering an inclusive and equitable work culture, an endeavor that commenced with the launch of the Moving to Equity framework in 2020.

Advertisment

Unfolding the Framework

The framework encompasses several dimensions including talent development, fostering a healthy workplace environment, investing in local communities, tackling social justice issues, engaging in civic activities, and ensuring supplier diversity. The 2023 report meticulously presents the company's unwavering dedication to these areas, outlining the breakthroughs achieved and charting the course forward.

A Message from the Helm

Advertisment

Chris Womack, Chairman, President, and CEO of Southern Company, conveyed his pride in the progress made while reaffirming the company's robust commitment to equity and intentional inclusion. Womack underscored the aspiration to build welcoming and valued communities and workplaces, along with the objective of bringing about sustainable change and equitable opportunities for everyone.

Progress and Promise

While lauding the progress, Womack also acknowledged that the journey towards achieving these goals is an ongoing process, signaling a relentless pursuit of improvement in the future. The Moving to Equity report is more than just a document; it is a testament to Southern Company's dedication to creating a diverse and inclusive workspace and its commitment to social responsibility. As the company moves forward, the importance of equity, diversity, and inclusion will continue to be integral to its vision and strategy.