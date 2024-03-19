South Tyneside Charity Surt Battles Child Exploitation with Music Therapy, Releases Victim-Written Song

South Tyneside's battle against child exploitation receives a creative boost as local charity Surt leverages music therapy to support young victims. Co-founders Claire Amans and Leeanne Hansen, harnessing their social work backgrounds, steer the initiative to confront increasing incidents of sexual and criminal exploitation among youths. With over 40 referrals annually for the past two years, Surt's innovative approach, including a therapeutic music project, aims to heal and empower affected children.

Advertisment

Rise in Exploitation Concerns Community

Alarmingly, Surt's experience highlights a trend where children as young as 12 fall prey to exploitation, challenging public perceptions of safety and vulnerability within South Tyneside. Claire Amans emphasizes the shift towards younger victims and the complexity of exploitation dynamics, including adult perpetrators and peer-on-peer cases. The charity's observations reveal troubling patterns of manipulation, where offenders exploit trust to coerce children into harmful activities, from sharing indecent images to transporting illegal parcels.

Music Therapy: A Beacon of Hope

Advertisment

In a pioneering move, Surt integrates music therapy into its support services, collaborating with music wellbeing practitioner Dean Stobbs. This initiative not only provides a therapeutic outlet for the young victims but also culminates in the production of a poignant single, 'I'm Fine', featuring lyrics by a teenager coerced into criminal activities. The song's release, marking the 10th anniversary of National Child Exploitation Awareness Day, symbolizes a powerful testament to the resilience and voice of exploitation survivors.

Community Engagement and Awareness

Understanding the importance of community awareness and engagement, Surt advocates for open discussions on child exploitation among parents, schools, and local entities. The charity's efforts underscore the critical need for a collective vigilance and informed response to safeguard children from exploitation. By shedding light on the reality of these issues through music and testimony, Surt aims to foster a supportive environment conducive to healing and prevention.

As Surt continues to champion the cause against child exploitation in South Tyneside, the charity's innovative use of music therapy emerges as a vital tool in healing and advocacy. This approach not only aids in the recovery of young victims but also amplifies their stories, contributing to a broader awareness and understanding of exploitation's impact. The journey of 'I'm Fine' from personal trauma to public message encapsulates the transformative power of music and the unwavering spirit of resilience among affected youths.