Snapchat Assault in Saltcoats: Alan Lawson, 36, Dies After Brutal Attack

In a disturbing incident that sent shockwaves through Saltcoats, Ayrshire, Alan Lawson, a 36-year-old man, tragically succumbed to his injuries following a brutal assault. The incident reportedly took place at a property on New England Road and was allegedly shared on the social media platform, Snapchat.

Advertisment

Unfolding of the Tragic Incident

On Sunday, Lawson was reportedly kidnapped, tortured, and then left at his home with severe injuries. He was rushed to the hospital, where, despite immediate medical attention, he passed away on Tuesday. The exact location of the incident remains unknown.

A Gruesome Display on Social Media

Advertisment

The alleged attacker is said to have boasted about the assault on Snapchat, sharing a distressing video that displayed a room splattered with blood and Lawson lying on the floor. The video also showed blood-stained clothes and bedsheets. In a chilling act of audacity, the attacker reportedly took a selfie with blood smeared on his face and torso.

Investigation Underway

Police Scotland has confirmed that an investigation into Lawson's 'unexplained' death is underway. However, they have not specified whether the case is being treated as murder. The images related to the incident are circulating on social media platforms but have not been officially acknowledged by the police in their public statements. The suspect is believed to be in hiding.

The local community has expressed deep shock and concern over the incident. Police Scotland has urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward and help with the ongoing enquiries.