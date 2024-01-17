Sittervising: The New Parenting Trend Fostering Independent Play

The landscape of parenting is witnessing a new shift with the advent of 'sittervising,' a trend that is gaining substantial traction on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Coined by Susie Allison, a mother of three, an author, and a former teacher, sittervising is a parenting technique that encourages parents to supervise their children from a seated position, fostering independent play.

The Antidote to Helicopter Parenting

Sittervising is being hailed as an alternative to 'helicopter parenting,' a term used to describe parents who hover over their children, constantly engaging in their play and activities. Instead, Allison's approach encourages parents to allow their children to play independently or with peers, thus fostering essential life skills like problem-solving, risk management, and cooperation. The act of observing from a distance, as opposed to constant engagement, is believed to be more beneficial for children's development.

A Respite for Parents

Another facet of sittervising that is resonating with parents is its potential to prevent parental burnout. By giving themselves moments of rest while the children play, parents can avoid the constant fatigue that often accompanies the active parenting approach. The concept has seen parents sharing their experiences online, demonstrating the activities that their children engage in during this period.

Debate: A Novel Trend or Age-old Parenting?

However, not everyone is aboard the sittervising bandwagon. Critics of the trend, like therapist Samantha Rodman, argue that the ability to sit and supervise has always been a valid part of parenting, and thus, it should not be hailed as a new trend. The debate continues as parents across the globe weigh the merits and pitfalls of sittervising in light of their unique parenting philosophies and the individual needs of their children.