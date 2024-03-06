Sierra Leone Event Highlights Gender Disparities in Disaster Impacts, Pushes for Women's Resilience

On 4th March, in Freetown's Swiss Hotel at Spur Road, a significant event unfolded as the Open Mapping Hub for West and North Africa of the Humanitarian Open Street Map Team (HOT), in collaboration with the Sierra Leone Red Cross Society, took a monumental step towards enhancing gender resilience against disasters. This initiative, attended by notable figures from various sectors, aimed at addressing the vulnerabilities women and girls face during calamities, spotlighting the social and economic inequalities that exacerbate their plight.

Understanding the Gender Gap in Disaster Vulnerability

In her insightful opening statement, Madam Agnes Farma from the National Disaster Management Agency shed light on a disturbing reality: disasters disproportionately impact women and girls. She emphasized that women, constituting 52% of the global population, astonishingly represent 70% of all disaster deaths. Farma highlighted the existing gender disparity within her agency, where women constitute merely 17% of the permanent staff, a fact that undermines women's contributions to disaster management efforts. Hawanatu K Koroma, Assistant Director at the Ministry of Social Welfare, echoed Farma's concerns, stressing how disasters render women more susceptible to displacement, violence, exploitation, and barriers to accessing essential services.

Empowering Women through Informed Action

Carter Triper, Senior Manager at HOT, applauded the gathering's commitment to bolstering women's resilience in the face of disasters. He outlined multiple factors contributing to the heightened vulnerability of women and girls, including entrenched gender roles, responsibilities, and limited access to resources and information. Triper's insights underscored the urgent need for inclusive disaster preparedness and response strategies that adequately address these challenges.

Collaboration for a Resilient Future

The event drew participation from a diverse group of stakeholders, including representatives from the Gender Affairs Ministry, Red Cross, HOT, Ministry of Social Welfare, and female reporters, illustrating a collective determination to drive change. This collaboration signifies a pivotal move towards not only recognizing but actively addressing the unique challenges faced by women in disaster scenarios. By leveraging the expertise and dedication of all involved, the initiative aims to pave the way for more gender-inclusive disaster resilience strategies, ensuring that women are not only seen as victims but as crucial contributors to disaster management and response efforts.

As the event wrapped up, the commitment to strengthening gender resilience against disaster left a lasting impression on all attendees. It highlighted the importance of collective action and the need for continuous dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders. This initiative marks a step forward in the global effort to mitigate the gendered impacts of disasters, moving towards a future where women's voices and needs are integral to creating resilient communities.