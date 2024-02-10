Second Season of Future. Female. Forward Kicks Off: A Movement Towards Gender Equality

Today marks the inauguration of the second season of Future. Female. Forward, an event organized by The Women's Collective and presented by HSBC India. Scheduled to take place on 10th February 2024 in New Delhi, the event brings together influential figures from India's business and social sectors to promote gender equality and women's empowerment.

A Powerful Gathering of Industry Leaders

The event is supported by major corporations such as HSBC India, HCL Technologies, ITCCorpCom, FedEx India, and FICCI India. CNBC TV18 and Shereen Bhan are also involved in the event, which aims to foster gender diversity and inclusivity in the business landscape, promoting equitable gain and equal participation.

The powerful leadership panel will include:

Smriti Irani, Minister of Women & Child Development of India

Amitabh Kant, Former CEO of NITI Aayog

Roshni Nadar, Chairperson of HCLTech

Hitendra Dave, CEO, HSBC India

Ravi Kumar, CEO, Cognizant

Inspiring Fireside Chats and Keynotes

In addition to the panel, Future. Female. Forward will feature inspiring fireside chats and keynotes designed to empower and educate. The event will also recognize remarkable achievers called 'The FFF Icons', highlighting their contributions to promoting gender equality and women's empowerment.

A Movement Towards Gender Equality

The Women's Collective aims to create a more inclusive and equitable society, and the Future. Female. Forward event is a significant step towards achieving that goal. By bringing together influential figures from various industries, the event hopes to inspire and educate attendees on the importance of gender equality and the role they can play in promoting it.

As the second season of Future. Female. Forward kicks off today, the event promises to be an enlightening and empowering experience for all attendees. With its powerful leadership panel, inspiring fireside chats, and keynotes, the event will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the attendees and contribute to the ongoing movement towards gender equality.

