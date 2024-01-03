en English
Social Issues

Scotland’s Heroes: Notable Scots Recognized in The King’s New Year Honours List

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:13 am EST
Scotland's Heroes: Notable Scots Recognized in The King's New Year Honours List

Over 1,200 individuals were celebrated in the King’s New Year Honours List, with 109 of them being from Scotland. These honorees have made exceptional contributions to society, earning them a place on this prestigious list. Among the notable recipients are former Scotland rugby captain Rob Wainwright, senior operations manager Denise Murdoch, social and health worker Malcolmina Mackay MacLeod, sheltered housing complex warden Sheena Stewart, and dance contributor Shendl Russell. Each of these individuals has served others in need and influenced their communities positively, earning them recognition on a national level.

Notable Honorees

Rob Wainwright, the former Scotland rugby captain, received an OBE for his fundraising efforts for motor neurone disease research through the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation. Denise Murdoch, a senior operations manager at Carr Gomm, was recognized with an MBE for her services to older people in Argyll and Bute. In the Western Isles, social and health carer Malcolmina Mackay MacLeod received an MBE for her dedication to the community of North Uist. Sheena Stewart, the warden of a sheltered housing complex in Inveraray, was awarded a BEM for her services to the community in Mid-Argyll. Shendl Russell from Ayrshire and Arran received a BEM for her contributions to dance, having played a significant role in the spread of Highland Dance in South Africa.

Acknowledging Contributions Across Various Sectors

Professor Michaela Benzeval, who has made significant contributions to social science, has been honored with a CBE. Her work as the Director and Principal Investigator for Understanding Society has been noteworthy. David C Watt has been recognized with an OBE for his services to the economy, sport, and education. Iain Morris from North Lanarkshire, dedicated to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, has also been acknowledged in the honours list. Notable figures from the UK local government sphere and individuals from the rail industry have also been recognized for their services. The Honours List also includes fire service personnel and members from the Royal Navy.

Commending the Exceptional Achievements

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak praised the honorees for their exceptional achievements and commitment to helping others, highlighting them as an inspiration and the pride of the country. The Prime Minister’s announcement also encourages the public to nominate deserving individuals for such honors, ensuring that their exceptional contributions to society do not go unnoticed.

Social Issues
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

