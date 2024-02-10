Saskatoon School Community Concerned Over Proposed Emergency Shelter

Parents of children attending Bishop Filevich Bilingual School in Saskatoon's Sutherland neighborhood are grappling with a new concern: the imminent construction of a 30-bed emergency shelter less than 100 meters from the school's playground. Amanda Braschuk, a mother of two students, voices her disappointment over the cancelled community consultation meetings and the lack of transparency in the decision-making process.

A Shelter's Shadow

Braschuk, like many parents, is not against the shelter itself. Instead, she expresses worry about its proximity to educational institutions and the potential impact on the students' safety and well-being. The shelter, operated by the Mustard Seed organization, aims to provide clients with round-the-clock access, three meals daily, and various support services.

The decision to establish the shelter in the Sutherland neighborhood has sparked concern among residents living near schools. Robert Pearce, pastor of the Fairhaven Baptist Church, echoes Braschuk's sentiments, criticizing the city's lack of transparency in the decision-making process.

Erosion of Trust

The City of Saskatoon postponed scheduled information sessions for the proposed shelter on Central Avenue, further fueling the community's frustration. The Mustard Seed has shared its operational plans with partners to run an enhanced shelter model, but the absence of dialogue with the community has left many feeling sidelined.

Ward 1 Coun. Darren Hill plans to hold a meeting for concerned residents on Sunday, hoping to address the rising tide of discontent. As the city and the Government of Saskatchewan collaborate to prepare for the shelter, the location of a second temporary 30-space shelter in Saskatoon remains undecided.

A Call for Transparency

The public awaits rescheduled dates for the neighborhood information sessions and city council meetings, initially planned for February 28. The city has promised to notify the public through its website and social media channels, but the damage to community trust may prove challenging to repair.

As the debate surrounding the shelter's location continues, the human element remains paramount. Parents and community members seek reassurance that their concerns will be addressed, and their voices heard. In the delicate balance between providing essential services and preserving community harmony, transparency and dialogue become invaluable tools for forging a path forward.

In the heart of Saskatoon, the Sutherland neighborhood finds itself at a crossroads. As the city prepares to open its doors to those in need, the community grapples with questions of safety, transparency, and the true meaning of compassion. In the coming days, the city's ability to engage in open dialogue and address the community's concerns will be the key to finding a resolution that serves the best interests of all its residents.