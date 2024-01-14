SAGE Launches Financial Literacy App SAGECents for Older LGBTQ Americans

en English
Social Issues

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:15 pm EST
Breaking barriers and fostering financial independence, SAGE, a national organization aiding older LGBTQ individuals, has collaborated with LifeCents to launch a free financial literacy app named SAGECents. This initiative, supported by the Wells Fargo Foundation, addresses the financial vulnerability often faced by older LGBTQ Americans. This demographic, dealing with discrimination and social stigma, faces higher risks of poverty, homelessness, and poor health outcomes.

The Need for Financial Literacy in the LGBTQ Community

Studies conducted by the Employee Benefit Research Institute and the Williams Institute at UCLA’s School of Law reveal that older LGBTQ adults are less confident about their financial security for retirement. During the Covid-19 pandemic, one in five faced poverty. This data underscores the need for initiatives like SAGECents that aim to empower older LGBTQ individuals with financial knowledge and tools.

Features and Impact of SAGECents

Launched in 2020, SAGECents employs gamification and a chatbot to engage users in crucial financial topics such as budgeting, retirement savings, debt management, and understanding credit scores. The app promotes financial healthy habits like automating savings and regularly checking credit reports. Notably, SAGECents does not sell user data or engage in the upselling of products. In its first two years of operation, over half of the app’s 1,200+ users reported reduced debt and improved credit scores.

Addressing Unique Financial Challenges

The financial struggles of older LGBTQ Americans are exacerbated by unique factors. These include a higher likelihood of living alone or being single, potential estrangement from biological families, and a reluctance to work with financial advisors due to past experiences of discrimination. Ilan Meyer of the Williams Institute emphasizes the importance of SAGE’s initiative, providing a trusted resource for financial guidance to a community that may be wary of mainstream services.

In other LGBTQ+ news, Bloomberg has earned seven awards and certifications in Japan for its commitment to LGBTQ+, diversity and inclusion (D&I), and disability hiring initiatives. This recognition includes a 99 Diversity Score from JobRainbow, a fourth consecutive Gold Certification in the PRIDE Index 2023, and the ‘Rainbow’ certification. Bloomberg’s Global Head of Diversity and Inclusion, Pamela Hutchinson, expressed gratitude and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to creating inclusive spaces worldwide.

Social Issues
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

