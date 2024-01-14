SAGE Launches Financial Literacy App SAGECents for Older LGBTQ Americans

Breaking barriers and fostering financial independence, SAGE, a national organization aiding older LGBTQ individuals, has collaborated with LifeCents to launch a free financial literacy app named SAGECents. This initiative, supported by the Wells Fargo Foundation, addresses the financial vulnerability often faced by older LGBTQ Americans. This demographic, dealing with discrimination and social stigma, faces higher risks of poverty, homelessness, and poor health outcomes.

The Need for Financial Literacy in the LGBTQ Community

Studies conducted by the Employee Benefit Research Institute and the Williams Institute at UCLA’s School of Law reveal that older LGBTQ adults are less confident about their financial security for retirement. During the Covid-19 pandemic, one in five faced poverty. This data underscores the need for initiatives like SAGECents that aim to empower older LGBTQ individuals with financial knowledge and tools.

Features and Impact of SAGECents

Launched in 2020, SAGECents employs gamification and a chatbot to engage users in crucial financial topics such as budgeting, retirement savings, debt management, and understanding credit scores. The app promotes financial healthy habits like automating savings and regularly checking credit reports. Notably, SAGECents does not sell user data or engage in the upselling of products. In its first two years of operation, over half of the app’s 1,200+ users reported reduced debt and improved credit scores.

Addressing Unique Financial Challenges

The financial struggles of older LGBTQ Americans are exacerbated by unique factors. These include a higher likelihood of living alone or being single, potential estrangement from biological families, and a reluctance to work with financial advisors due to past experiences of discrimination. Ilan Meyer of the Williams Institute emphasizes the importance of SAGE’s initiative, providing a trusted resource for financial guidance to a community that may be wary of mainstream services.

