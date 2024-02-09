Remembering Patricia Miller: McLennan County's First Black Female Commissioner

Patricia Miller, the trailblazing African American woman who made history as McLennan County's first Black female Commissioner for Precinct Two, passed away recently at 65. Her life and legacy were celebrated at a poignant memorial service held at Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Waco, where she had been a devoted member throughout her life.

A Community Mourns Its Leader

The memorial service for Patricia Miller drew a sea of mourners, including family, friends, and colleagues, who gathered to pay their respects and honor her remarkable contributions to the community. As the first African American woman to hold the position of County Commissioner in Precinct Two, Miller left an indelible mark on McLennan County and inspired countless individuals during her tenure.

A Legacy of Service and Advocacy

Miller's dedication to serving her community was evident throughout her career as County Commissioner. She was instrumental in improving infrastructure and services within the county and was a tireless advocate for marginalized communities. Speakers at the memorial service highlighted her commitment to making a difference and her ability to bring about positive change.

A Lasting Impact

Miller's impact on McLennan County extends far beyond her accomplishments as County Commissioner. She was a mentor to many and a champion for equality and justice. Her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of leaders, and her memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew her and the lives she touched.