Remembering Özgecan Aslan: A Rallying Cry for Change and Justice

Nine years ago, Özgecan Aslan, a 19-year-old university student from Mersin, was brutally murdered while resisting rape on a minibus. Her burnt body was discovered two days later, igniting a firestorm of nationwide protests and outrage against the government's insufficient response and the normalization of violence against women.

A Symbol of Hope Amidst Despair

Born into a poor Alevi Turkish family, Özgecan was studying psychology at Çağ University in Tarsus. Her life was tragically cut short on February 11, 2015, when she boarded a minibus driven by Ahmet Suphi Altındöken. The driver attempted to rape Özgecan, and when she fought back, he murdered her and enlisted the help of his father and friend to burn her body.

The perpetrators were given aggravated life sentences without parole, but Özgecan's story did not end there. Her murder became a cause célèbre in Turkey, prompting women to speak out about their experiences of harassment and violence. The protests were described as the first mass movement for Turkish women, leading to calls for reforms to combat violence against women more effectively.

A Rallying Cry for Change

Today, on the ninth anniversary of her death, Özgecan's family and women's rights organizations across the country are holding commemorations to honor her memory and raise awareness about the increasing number of femicides in Turkey. Since her death, 5,000 more women have been killed, a sobering statistic that underscores the urgent need for change.

The 'No to Women's Murders' platform was established in the wake of Özgecan's murder, and Law No. 6284 on the Protection of the Family has been amended to better protect women from violence. However, activists argue that more needs to be done to address the root causes of gender-based violence and to hold perpetrators accountable.

Education and Awareness: The Path Forward

For Özgecan's parents, Mehmet and Songül Aslan, the key to preventing violence against women lies in education and awareness. They have dedicated their lives to raising awareness about gender-based violence and advocating for stronger legal protections for women. In a moving tribute to their daughter, they emphasized the importance of educating oneself and thinking critically to prevent violence against women.

As Özgecan's story continues to resonate with people around the world, her legacy serves as a powerful reminder of the urgent need to address gender-based violence and to create a more just and equitable society for all.

Each year, on the anniversary of Özgecan Aslan's murder, her family and loved ones gather at her grave to commemorate her life and to renew their commitment to ending violence against women. Her memory lives on, not only as a symbol of the tragic consequences of gender-based violence but also as a rallying cry for change.

As her parents continue to advocate for stronger legal protections and education to prevent violence against women, Özgecan's story serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for action. In a world where thousands of women are still killed each year simply because of their gender, the fight for equality and justice is far from over.