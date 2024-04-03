Rajasthan Magistrate Accused of Ordering Dalit Rape Survivor to Strip, Sparks Outrage

In a shocking incident that has drawn widespread condemnation, a magistrate in Rajasthan's Karauli district is facing serious allegations for purportedly instructing a Dalit rape survivor to disrobe in court to exhibit her injuries. This disconcerting directive was given as part of the legal proceedings to document the physical evidence of her assault. Deputy SP (ST-SC) cell Mina Meena confirmed that the survivor lodged a formal complaint on March 30, marking a grievous breach of legal and ethical conduct.

Advertisment

Allegations and Legal Proceedings

According to the survivor's account, the magistrate's request was made during her statement recording session in the Hindaun court on March 30. Refusing to comply with the demeaning request, she registered a complaint against the magistrate at the Kotwali Police Station. The officer in charge, Mina Meena, highlighted that the magistrate has been booked under section 345 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The legal community and activists alike have flagged this incident as a glaring violation of the survivor's dignity and rights.

Background of the Case

Advertisment

The backdrop of this incident is equally distressing. The survivor was allegedly raped on March 19, with the FIR lodged on March 27 at Hindaun Sadar Police Station. The case underscores the persistent challenges and dangers faced by Dalit women in India, who are disproportionately vulnerable to sexual violence. This incident not only reflects the systemic issues within the legal framework but also the societal prejudices that continue to permeate the justice system.

Wider Implications and Reactions

The incident has sparked a flurry of outrage across social and traditional media platforms, with many calling for immediate and stringent action against the magistrate. Legal experts and human rights activists are emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation and a reevaluation of the protocols for handling cases of sexual violence, especially involving marginalized communities. It highlights a critical juncture for the Indian legal system to reinforce its commitment to upholding the dignity and rights of survivors above archaic and demeaning practices.