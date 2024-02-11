Racism Allegations Surface at Curro Academy: Teacher Accused of Racial Slurs

In the heart of Soweto, a new wave of racism allegations has surfaced at Curro Academy in Protea Glen. The controversy revolves around Tayabah Jadwat, an Indian teacher who is said to have referred to three black students as 'monkeys' during a class last year.

Unraveling the Alleged Incident

The incident, which reportedly occurred when the students were in grade 11, has been shrouded in silence until now. Sources familiar with the situation allege that the school management was aware of the incident but chose not to act due to the ongoing scandal involving a former principal accused of racism.

However, the school vehemently denies prior knowledge of the event. According to their statement, they only became aware of the allegations on February 9, 2024, and no formal complaint was made through any channels at the school.

Action Taken and Investigation Launched

Following an inquiry by Sunday World, Jadwat was suspended from her teaching duties. The school promptly launched a disciplinary inquiry to investigate the matter thoroughly.

The Broader Context

This incident comes at a time when conversations around racial equality and inclusivity are more critical than ever. South Africa's history is marked by racial segregation and discrimination, making incidents like these particularly distressing.