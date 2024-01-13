Quincy Chess Club: A New Chapter in Community Engagement and Intellectual Stimulation

In the heart of Quincy Center, nestled within the Bethany Congregational Church, a fresh wave of intellectual fervor has taken root with the establishment of a new, free chess club. A two-year journey of persistence and passion by founder Mike Yezukevich has culminated in the rebirth of an adult chess facility in Quincy, filling the void left by the closure of the previous club housed at Roche Bros. supermarket in April 2022.

Reviving the Game and Community

The Quincy Chess Club, convening every Wednesday in the church’s function room, offers a sanctuary for adult chess enthusiasts. Here, they can engage in face-to-face matches, sharpening their strategic skills while enjoying the richness of social interaction away from the sterile glow of digital screens. The club, free and open to adult players of all levels, operates from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 18 Spear St in Quincy.

Triumph Over Challenges

Yezukevich’s journey to revive the chess club was not without its trials. Undeterred by potential trespassing charges from organizing outdoor chess gatherings, he soldiered on in his mission to bring back a cherished intellectual pastime. His tenacity found a supportive ally in Bethany Congregational Church’s social mission, which already hosts a myriad of community activities.

A Chess Club with a Human Touch

The club brings more than just gameplay. Members find a tangible human connection in the club that starkly contrasts the isolated experience of playing chess online. While the club does not offer beginner lessons, it encourages small donations to manage costs. Interested players can find more information on the club’s Facebook page or by contacting [email protected].

The Quincy Chess Club is a testament to the enduring power of community engagement, intellectual stimulation, and the simple joy of face-to-face interaction. It stands as a beacon, not only reviving a beloved pastime but also offering a meaningful alternative to digital entertainment.