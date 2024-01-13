en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Social Issues

Quincy Chess Club: A New Chapter in Community Engagement and Intellectual Stimulation

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:45 am EST
Quincy Chess Club: A New Chapter in Community Engagement and Intellectual Stimulation

In the heart of Quincy Center, nestled within the Bethany Congregational Church, a fresh wave of intellectual fervor has taken root with the establishment of a new, free chess club. A two-year journey of persistence and passion by founder Mike Yezukevich has culminated in the rebirth of an adult chess facility in Quincy, filling the void left by the closure of the previous club housed at Roche Bros. supermarket in April 2022.

Reviving the Game and Community

The Quincy Chess Club, convening every Wednesday in the church’s function room, offers a sanctuary for adult chess enthusiasts. Here, they can engage in face-to-face matches, sharpening their strategic skills while enjoying the richness of social interaction away from the sterile glow of digital screens. The club, free and open to adult players of all levels, operates from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 18 Spear St in Quincy.

Triumph Over Challenges

Yezukevich’s journey to revive the chess club was not without its trials. Undeterred by potential trespassing charges from organizing outdoor chess gatherings, he soldiered on in his mission to bring back a cherished intellectual pastime. His tenacity found a supportive ally in Bethany Congregational Church’s social mission, which already hosts a myriad of community activities.

A Chess Club with a Human Touch

The club brings more than just gameplay. Members find a tangible human connection in the club that starkly contrasts the isolated experience of playing chess online. While the club does not offer beginner lessons, it encourages small donations to manage costs. Interested players can find more information on the club’s Facebook page or by contacting [email protected].

The Quincy Chess Club is a testament to the enduring power of community engagement, intellectual stimulation, and the simple joy of face-to-face interaction. It stands as a beacon, not only reviving a beloved pastime but also offering a meaningful alternative to digital entertainment.

0
Social Issues
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Social Issues

See more
2 mins ago
Verydarkman's Criticism of Actress Tonto Dikeh Stirs Controversy
In a dramatic turn of events involving Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh and social media critic Martins Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, the latter has made headlines with his stark criticism of Dikeh’s endorsement of certain skincare products. This confrontation, just the latest high-profile exchange between the two, has stirred a social media storm, sparking divergent
Verydarkman's Criticism of Actress Tonto Dikeh Stirs Controversy
Kenyan MP Peter Salasya Arrested for Assault at Funeral
2 hours ago
Kenyan MP Peter Salasya Arrested for Assault at Funeral
Forced Marriage in Bihar: An Ongoing Social Evil Comes to Light
2 hours ago
Forced Marriage in Bihar: An Ongoing Social Evil Comes to Light
Elsa Majimbo's Controversial Association with Epstein List Sparks Backlash
24 mins ago
Elsa Majimbo's Controversial Association with Epstein List Sparks Backlash
Producer Ron Browz Calls Out Social Media Platforms Over Royalty Issues
52 mins ago
Producer Ron Browz Calls Out Social Media Platforms Over Royalty Issues
MIT AgeLab’s Speaker Series: A Beacon for Aging and Equity
1 hour ago
MIT AgeLab’s Speaker Series: A Beacon for Aging and Equity
Latest Headlines
World News
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid: Implications for the Republican Field
2 seconds
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid: Implications for the Republican Field
Qatar's Asian Nations Cup Ceremony: A Stage for Solidarity with Palestine
20 seconds
Qatar's Asian Nations Cup Ceremony: A Stage for Solidarity with Palestine
Unraveling Global and Domestic Tensions: Insights from Misfits Radio Program
29 seconds
Unraveling Global and Domestic Tensions: Insights from Misfits Radio Program
34th District Seat: Republicans Austin See and Nancy Jenkins-Arno Declare Candidacies
37 seconds
34th District Seat: Republicans Austin See and Nancy Jenkins-Arno Declare Candidacies
Estonia's Family Doctor Crisis: A Tug-of-war Between Tradition and Evolution
57 seconds
Estonia's Family Doctor Crisis: A Tug-of-war Between Tradition and Evolution
Isaiah Sategna Prioritizes Football; Jordan Anthony Commits to Dual-Sport Participation at Arkansas
1 min
Isaiah Sategna Prioritizes Football; Jordan Anthony Commits to Dual-Sport Participation at Arkansas
Freshman Shawnti Jackson Shatters Records at Arkansas Invitational
1 min
Freshman Shawnti Jackson Shatters Records at Arkansas Invitational
Uganda's FDC Embarks on Major Leadership Restructuring
1 min
Uganda's FDC Embarks on Major Leadership Restructuring
Arsenal's Kathrine Kuhl Loaned to Everton: A Strategic Move for Player Development
2 mins
Arsenal's Kathrine Kuhl Loaned to Everton: A Strategic Move for Player Development
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
2 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
2 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
2 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
3 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
3 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
4 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
6 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
9 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
10 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app