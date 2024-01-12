Pope Francis Advocates for Collaboration between Christians and Marxists

In an unprecedented move, Pope Francis has advocated for collaboration between Christians and Marxists, emphasizing mutual dialogue and the pursuit of the common good. This call was made during a private meeting with representatives of the DIALOP (Transversal Dialogue Project), an initiative designed to bridge Catholic social teaching with Marxist theory.

Advocacy for Inclusive Economic Participation

During the discussion, the Pope stressed the need for inclusive economic and political participation, the cultivation of open dialogue, and the importance of solidarity as both a moral virtue and a requirement of justice. He expressed concern over the dominance of finance and market mechanisms in politics, advocating for a more equitable distribution of income and the promotion of the less privileged.

A Consistent Critique of the Market Economy

The Pope’s criticism of the market economy is not new. This stance has been a consistent theme throughout his pontificate, as seen in his 2013 apostolic exhortation ‘Evangelii Gaudium’. His continued advocacy for a more inclusive and equitable economic system reflects this ongoing concern.

DIALOP and the Pope’s Call for Solidarity and Rule of Law

The meeting with DIALOP, founded in 2014 following an initial meeting with Pope Francis, also included discussions on solidarity towards disadvantaged people and the rule of law. Post-meeting, DIALOP is now preparing a two-year peace project targeting the active involvement of younger generations in peace-building initiatives.

The audience with the Pope was remarkable for its duration and interactive nature, clocking in at approximately 40 minutes of spontaneous questions and answers. This significant dialogue underscores the Pope’s commitment to fostering open and inclusive discussions, regardless of ideological differences.