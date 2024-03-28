Pastor Dorcas Rigathi Targets Illicit Brews, Prioritizes Boy Child Rehabilitation in Kenya

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, in a recent interview with Citizen TV, declared an unwavering fight against illicit brews in Kenya, emphasizing her commitment to the cause. She highlighted the detrimental effects of drug abuse on societal development and outlined her initiative focused on rehabilitating the boy child, citing the negative impact of alcohol and drugs on young men and, by extension, on families and society.

Unyielding Battle Against Illicit Brews

Pastor Dorcas voiced a strong stance against the sale and consumption of illicit brews, pointing out the grave consequences they have on individuals and the broader society. She stressed the importance of eradicating these substances to ensure the success of government development programs and to prevent societal decay. Her passionate plea underscored the urgency of addressing this issue head-on, indicating that those found trading in such dangerous substances would face serious legal repercussions.

Empowering the Boy Child

Aside from her fight against illicit brews, Pastor Dorcas revealed her dedication to uplifting the boy child, a demographic she believes is critically affected by drug and alcohol abuse. She discussed the importance of rehabilitating young men to ensure they fulfill their roles in society effectively. The initiative aims to address various societal challenges, including addiction, unemployment, and the disintegration of familial structures, by offering support and rehabilitation to those affected.

Community Support and Future Plans

Pastor Dorcas praised the community and well-wishers for their support in her endeavors, highlighting the lack of government funding for her programs. She called for more structured approaches, such as designated hospital wards for addicts, to facilitate recovery. Additionally, she urged businesses to prioritize societal well-being over profits, especially those involved in the sale of alcohol and drugs. Her work, deeply rooted in a desire to see a transformed society, continues to gain momentum, with plans to expand outreach and rehabilitation services.

The fight against illicit brews and the focus on the boy child's rehabilitation in Kenya signal a crucial step towards societal transformation. Pastor Dorcas Rigathi's efforts highlight the interconnectedness of substance abuse and societal decline, underscoring the need for collective action in addressing these issues. As the initiative gains support, the potential for meaningful change in the lives of many young men and the broader society grows, showcasing a beacon of hope for a healthier, more responsible community.