Outrage in Ghana: Priest Marries 13-Year-Old Girl, Sparks National Investigation and Calls for Legal Action

In a move that has ignited widespread national outrage, a traditional Ghanaian priest, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, known as Gborbu Wulomo, married a 13-year-old girl in a ceremony near Accra, plunging the nation into a heated debate over child marriage and legal accountability. Following the ceremony, the young girl and her mother were swiftly placed under police protection as Ghana's attorney general launched an investigation into the incident, highlighting the stark conflict between traditional practices and national law.

Public Outcry and Legal Consequences

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from across the societal spectrum, with gender activists, legal experts, and the general public condemning the marriage as illegal under Ghanaian law, which sets the minimum age for marriage at 18. Despite the priest's spokesperson defending the marriage as a non-sexual, spiritual arrangement, the attorney general's office has made it clear that, if proven, the marriage constitutes a criminal offence, warranting prosecution for all involved. This stance has been echoed by former minister and gender activist Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, who emphasized the incompatibility of such cultural practices with Ghana's legal and constitutional framework.

Cultural Practices vs. Legal Standards

The defense presented by the priest's spokesperson, Mankralo Shwonotalor, attempts to frame the marriage as a customary role aimed at assisting the priest with his spiritual duties, asserting that the girl's rights remain intact and her education continues. However, this explanation has done little to quell the public furor or address the underlying issues of child marriage within the country. The incident has exposed the deep-seated tensions between enduring cultural traditions and the evolving legal standards aimed at protecting children's rights within Ghana.

Implications for Ghanaian Society

The case has not only sparked a national conversation about child marriage but also raised questions about the efficacy of existing laws and their enforcement. As the investigation proceeds, the outcome is likely to have profound implications for how Ghana navigates the delicate balance between respecting cultural practices and upholding legal and ethical standards that safeguard the welfare of minors. This incident serves as a critical moment for reflection and potential catalyst for legal and societal reforms aimed at eliminating child marriage and reinforcing the rights of children across the nation.