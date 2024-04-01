Outrage in Ghana: 63-Year-Old Priest Weds 12-Year-Old Girl Amidst Customary Tradition Clash

An influential traditional priest in Ghana, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, has ignited widespread condemnation by marrying a 12-year-old girl in a ceremony that has highlighted the nation's ongoing struggle with child marriage and tradition. The legal age for marriage in Ghana is 18, yet this event underscores the persistence of underage unions, despite a significant decline in recent years. Critics argue that such practices violate children's rights, while supporters claim adherence to cultural norms.

Tradition Versus Law

During the customary marriage ceremony, which took place on Saturday and was attended by numerous community members, women advised the young bride on fulfilling her wifely duties, emphasizing the importance of attire and perfume to enhance her appeal to her husband. These instructions, issued in the local Ga language, have fueled further indignation, casting doubt on claims that the marriage was purely ceremonial. The incident has spurred calls for governmental intervention, with demands to annul the marriage and investigate Mr. Tsuru's actions.

Community Leaders Defend the Marriage

Despite the outcry, the Nungua community's elders defend the marriage, attributing criticism to a lack of understanding of their customs. Nii Bortey Kofi Frankwa II, a prominent local leader, insisted that the girl's role as the priest's wife is rooted in tradition, a process she began six years prior without hindering her education. A forthcoming ceremony is expected to further prepare her for her responsibilities, including childbearing. Mr. Tsuru, as the community's spiritual leader, holds a significant role in performing sacrifices, enforcing cultural practices, and leading traditional rites.

The Legal and Cultural Conundrum

The controversy surrounding this marriage underscores the tension between Ghanaian law, which prohibits child marriage, and customary traditions that still endorse such practices. While Ghana has made strides in reducing child marriage rates, this incident reveals the complexities of eradicating deeply ingrained cultural practices. Government authorities have yet to address this specific case, highlighting the challenges of balancing respect for cultural traditions with the enforcement of children's rights under national and international law.

This marriage not only casts a spotlight on the clash between tradition and modern legal standards but also prompts a broader discussion on the efficacy of existing laws and the need for comprehensive education and societal change. As Ghana continues to navigate these complexities, the global community watches, reminded of the persistent challenges in protecting children's rights in the face of enduring cultural practices.