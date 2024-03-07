Oregon Trailblazers: First Homeowners Remove Racist Deed Language Under New Law

Lake Oswego homeowners, Elisabeth Zeller and Gerrit Koepping, have become the first in Oregon to officially remove historically racist language from their property deed, leveraging the newly enacted House Bill 3294. This milestone not only marks a significant step towards rectifying past injustices but also highlights the couple's pivotal role in the creation of this groundbreaking legislation.

Trailblazing Legislation

House Bill 3294, which came into effect on January 1st, offers Oregonians a legal pathway to redact racist and discriminatory covenants from their property deeds. These covenants, although unenforceable and declared illegal decades ago, have remained a painful reminder of the systemic racism embedded in the housing industry. The law's inception can be traced back to Zeller and Koepping's awareness and determination to challenge such injustices. After discovering the discriminatory language in their own deed, the couple spearheaded the campaign that ultimately led to the legislation's passage.

Process and Impact

Under the new law, homeowners can now file a request with their county recorder to have offensive language officially struck from their property records, a process that Zeller and Koepping have successfully navigated. This action not only symbolizes a rejection of past racial discrimination but also serves as a catalyst for broader societal change. By archiving the original document separately, the law ensures that while the historical context is preserved for educational purposes, it no longer holds legal or moral authority over the property.

Looking Forward

The successful amendment of Zeller and Koepping's property deed under House Bill 3294 has set a precedent for other homeowners across Oregon to follow. Their journey from discovering the racist covenants in their deed to becoming instrumental in the enactment of a law to eradicate such language showcases the power of civic engagement and the potential for individuals to drive legislative change. As more Oregonians take advantage of this new legal tool, the hope is that it will not only cleanse property records of discriminatory language but also foster a more inclusive and equitable society.

This historic action by Zeller and Koepping not only rectifies a personal grievance but also paves the way for countless others to remove the stains of racism from their homes. Their story is a testament to the impact that informed and determined citizens can have on their communities, challenging us to consider what other remnants of systemic injustice might be addressed through similar grassroots efforts.