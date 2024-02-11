Orchestrating Hope: Kagiso Leso's Mission to Empower Underprivileged Students

In the heart of Mamelodi West, a young woman named Kagiso Leso is orchestrating a symphony of hope and change. Since 2019, she has been collecting school uniforms and shoes for underprivileged students, breathing life into dreams once abandoned due to financial constraints.

A Collaborative Effort for Change

In a remarkable turn of events, Leso has joined forces with the Thandanani Drop Inn Centre, a beacon of support in the community. This partnership aims to amplify her efforts, rallying more people to contribute to the cause and raising awareness about the pressing need for school supplies among the less fortunate.

With the centre's assistance, Leso hopes to reach a greater number of children in Mamelodi and its surrounding areas. The goal is not just to clothe these students in uniforms but to drape them in dignity and self-respect, empowering them to confidently pursue their academic aspirations.

Expanding the Scope of Assistance

The collaboration has expanded the project's scope beyond uniforms and shoes. The duo is now collecting stationery items such as pencils, notebooks, rulers, crayons, markers, flip files, and scissors. These tools of learning are essential for every student's growth and development, yet they remain out of reach for many.

The Road Ahead

Leso's vision extends beyond Mamelodi. She hopes to attract investors who can help grow the project and extend its reach to areas beyond her immediate community. Her dream is to create a ripple effect of change, touching the lives of as many students as possible.