One Charged After Migrants Found in Lorry at Newhaven Ferry Port

One individual has been charged with assisting unlawful entry into the UK following a significant development at Newhaven ferry port in East Sussex. According to the Home Office, this action comes in response to the discovery of migrants in the back of a lorry on Friday.

Following the discovery, six individuals were promptly taken to hospital, underscoring the seriousness of the situation and the necessity for immediate medical attention.

Origin and Transportation

The migrants were reportedly found in the back of a refrigerated lorry that had crossed over from Dieppe in France, as reported by local newspaper. This underscores the international dimension of the incident and the complexities involved in managing migration flows.

While Sussex Police have confirmed no fatalities resulting from this event, it is evident that the situation necessitates thorough investigation and swift action. The Home Office has indicated that Border Force, Immigration Enforcement, and emergency services are actively involved in further probing the matter.

Official Statement

A spokesperson from the Home Office issued a statement on Saturday, confirming the charges against an individual involved in facilitating the unlawful entry. However, given the ongoing nature of the investigation, further details have been withheld pending the completion of inquiries.

"An individual has been charged with assisting unlawful entry into the UK," a spokesperson confirmed on Saturday. "While the investigation is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further."