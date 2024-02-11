Odisha Government Unveils Welfare Package for Kendu Leaf Pluckers: A Beacon of Hope

In a significant move for the upliftment of its forest-dwelling communities, the Odisha government recently unveiled a comprehensive welfare package for Kendu leaf pluckers and workers. This news comes as a beacon of hope for the around 9 lakh beneficiaries who have long been entangled in the labyrinth of economic uncertainty.

A Windfall of Welfare Measures

Timing: The announcement was made on 11th February 2024, just ahead of the new Kendu leaf plucking season commencing in April.

Beneficiaries: The measures will benefit around 9 lakh individuals, including pluckers, leaf binders, and temporary workers.

Cost: The implementation of these measures will amount to over Rs.150 crore.

Among the key highlights of this welfare package is a 50% bonus for Kendu leaf pluckers, marking a considerable increase from last year's figure. This bonus is set to be deposited directly into their bank accounts, ensuring transparency and immediate financial relief.

Moreover, leaf binders and temporary workers will receive a 10% incentive, with their work period extended by an additional month. This extension signifies a promising shift towards more sustainable employment opportunities.

The Odisha government has also raised the price per bundle of Kendu leaves, further amplifying the economic benefits for these communities. Another notable aspect of this welfare package is the acceptance of a wage revision proposal for temporary employees, which encompasses a 50% hike in TA and Cycle Allowance.

A Ray of Hope: Marriage Assistance and Age Limit Revision

In a compassionate turn, the government has announced that starting from the new season in April, assistance will be provided for the marriage of two daughters of a Kendu leaf plucker's family. This step is a significant stride towards empowering women and providing them with a secure future.

Recognizing the changing demographics, the age limit for Kendu leaf pluckers to be included in social schemes has been raised from 60 to 62 years. This revision will ensure that a larger number of individuals can reap the benefits of these welfare measures.

Financial Assistance and Ex-Gratia Provisions

A notable provision in this welfare package is the allocation of Rs 2,000 per month as financial assistance to registered Kendu leaf pluckers and workers who are above 60 years of age. This provision is a testament to the government's commitment to the wellbeing of the elderly in these communities.

In the event of a Kendu leaf plucker or worker's death while on duty, the government has pledged to provide Rs 50,000 as ex-gratia to their family. This provision underscores the value placed on the lives and contributions of these workers.

To address the myriad issues and concerns faced by this community, the Odisha government has announced the establishment of a welfare board specifically for Kendu leaf pluckers and workers. This board will serve as a platform for voicing grievances and advocating for improved working conditions and welfare measures.

As the sun sets on another day in Odisha, the forest-dwelling communities find solace in the promise of a brighter tomorrow. The recently announced welfare measures stand as a testament to the government's commitment to uplifting the marginalized and fostering an inclusive society. With the new Kendu leaf plucking season on the horizon, these communities eagerly anticipate the fruits of these initiatives, poised to reap the benefits of their labor with renewed vigor and optimism.