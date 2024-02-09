NSRCEL: Cultivating Social Impact Ventures in Bengaluru

Amidst the verdant landscapes of Bengaluru, nestled within the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM), the NS Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning (NSRCEL) has been nurturing a garden of socially impactful ventures. Over the past seven years, it has successfully incubated over 100 such ventures, two of which have made significant strides in their respective fields: Sunbird Straws and Sitara Akka.

Sunbird Straws: The Humble Answer to Plastic Pollution

Saji Varghese, a professor with a penchant for environmental conservation, found his muse in the discarded leaves of coconut trees. Inspired by the potential of these leaves, he embarked on a journey to create a solution to the dual problems of waste disposal and plastic pollution. Thus, Sunbird Straws was born, producing the world's first premium multi-layered drinking straws made from dried coconut and pandanus leaves.

These straws are not just aesthetically pleasing; they are entirely biodegradable and eco-friendly. Developed as a sustainable alternative to plastic straws, they are chemical-free with natural anti-fungal properties and are hydrophobic, allowing them to be used in beverages for up to three hours. Since its inception, Sunbird Straws has replaced three million plastic straws by selling them to the hospitality sector at an average price of ₹1.50 per straw.

Sitara Akka: Bridging the Language Barrier in Education

On the educational front, NSRCEL has incubated Sitara Akka, an NGO founded by Shriya Shankar and a group of dedicated volunteers. Their mission is to provide quality vernacular education to rural children in Karnataka, using 'Kanglish,' a unique blend of Kannada and English, to teach concepts.

The organization leverages technology to reach students, with their YouTube series launched in January 2021 attracting learners from various parts of the state. They also use WhatsApp to connect with students, reaching an additional 4,500 children through this platform. Over the past four years, the Sitara Akka team has helped 32,000 children with the assistance of 150 volunteers.

NSRCEL: The Catalyst for Social Change

Anand Sri Ganesh, CEO of NSRCEL, highlights the incubator's achievement in fostering over 100 ventures since its inception in 2017. He acknowledges the significant impact these ventures have had on the broader ecosystem, noting that "the success of our incubated ventures is a testament to the power of social entrepreneurship."

Indeed, through its Impact Orbit programme, NSRCEL continues to support startups that address social challenges, fostering innovation and creating meaningful change. As we look towards a future where sustainability and education are paramount, initiatives like Sunbird Straws and Sitara Akka serve as beacons of hope, illuminating the path towards a brighter, greener, and more inclusive tomorrow.