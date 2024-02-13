NHPR's Journey Towards a Diverse and Inclusive Workforce: A Blueprint for Success

As I walk through the bustling offices of New Hampshire Public Radio (NHPR), I'm struck by the rich tapestry of faces that greet me. It's February 13, 2024, and the air is filled with the hum of diverse voices, each bringing their unique perspective to the table. This wasn't always the case, but a concerted effort to increase diversity in the workplace has transformed NHPR into a reflection of the communities it serves.

A Commitment to Diversity

In recent years, NHPR has made a commitment to enhancing its journalism by embracing a greater diversity of experiences and perspectives. The organization's leadership believes that a more diverse staff will lead to more nuanced, insightful reporting, better serving its audience's needs.

To evaluate its progress, NHPR conducts biannual surveys of staff demographics and shares the aggregated results. The latest survey, conducted for staff employed on January 1, 2024, shows promising signs of improvement compared with data from July 1, 2023.

The Journey Towards a More Inclusive Workforce

NHPR's goal is to have a staff that is at least as diverse as the state of New Hampshire, with benchmarks based on the 2020 U.S. Census. To help achieve this goal, the organization has created a free and accessible toolkit for employers looking to diversify their workforce.

This toolkit outlines five essential steps for increasing diversity in the hiring process:

Expanding recruitment efforts beyond traditional channels to reach a broader pool of candidates

beyond traditional channels to reach a broader pool of candidates Anonymizing applications to reduce unconscious bias during the initial screening process

to reduce unconscious bias during the initial screening process Providing implicit bias training to all hiring managers and decision-makers

to all hiring managers and decision-makers Implementing a structured interview process to ensure consistency and fairness

to ensure consistency and fairness Establishing diversity metrics and regularly evaluating progress towards the organization's diversity goals

A Work in Progress

While NHPR has made significant strides in increasing diversity within its staff, the organization acknowledges that there is still work to be done. By continuing to prioritize inclusivity and implementing best practices for diversity hiring, NHPR is not only enhancing its journalism but also setting a powerful example for other organizations in the industry.

As I leave the NHPR offices, I can't help but feel optimistic about the future of journalism. In a world where the lines between technology and humanity are increasingly blurred, the importance of diverse perspectives has never been more vital. By embracing this truth, NHPR is paving the way for a more inclusive, empathetic, and insightful media landscape.