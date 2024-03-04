New Documentary 'It Takes a Village' Sheds Light on Challenges Faced by Walsall Care Leavers

A groundbreaking documentary titled "It Takes a Village" premiered at the Light Cinema in Walsall, revealing the daunting obstacles that young people encounter after leaving the social care system. Produced by Open Lens Media, the film was screened on Tuesday, February 20, focusing on the stories of approximately 350 care leavers in Walsall. Through the lens of Zoe Morgan, head of service for Corporate Parenting and leaving care at Walsall Council, viewers gain an intimate look into the lives of these young individuals and the efforts made to assist them in their transition to adulthood.

Behind the Scenes: A Unique Perspective

Filming during National Care Leavers Week in October 2023, "It Takes a Village" provides a rare insight into the challenges faced by care leavers. Zoe Morgan's decision to step into the shoes of a care leaver for the documentary underscores the commitment of Walsall Council and its partners, including police, health, housing, and educational organizations, to understand and improve the support system for these young people. The documentary also features contributions from Transition and Leaving Care staff, separated migrant children, and young care leavers themselves, offering a comprehensive view of the hurdles they encounter.

A Call to Action

Councillor Stacie Elson, portfolio holder for Children's Services at Walsall Council, expressed her deep moved by the powerful narratives shared in the documentary. Elson's comments highlight the vital role of local authorities and partner organizations in providing the necessary support, resources, and opportunities for young care leavers to succeed. The documentary not only aims to raise awareness within the community but also to identify gaps in the current support systems, encouraging a collaborative effort to address these issues and improve the lives of young care leavers in Walsall.

Empowerment through Insight

Open Lens Media's dedication to shedding light on the journeys of young care leavers is evident through their collaboration with care leavers in the development of the documentary. By conducting empowerment workshops, the team behind "It Takes a Village" has empowered young people to share their experiences and suggestions for improving the care system. Founder and CEO of Open Lens Media, Daina Anderson-Mpunzi, expressed hope that the documentary will highlight the necessary solutions to support these young individuals' transition from care to independence. Zoe Morgan's involvement in the project has not only provided her with valuable insights but has also reinforced her passion for ensuring that the support offered is tailored to the needs of care-experienced young people.

This documentary serves as a valuable tool for driving positive change, fostering understanding, and empowering young care leavers in Walsall. By listening to their voices and taking concerted action, a brighter future where all young care leavers feel supported and empowered becomes an achievable goal. For those interested in viewing the documentary, more information is available at openlensmedia.co.uk.