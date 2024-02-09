Natuzzi Italia and Dubai Cares Unite for 'RE-THINKING RE-VIVE' to Support Education in Developing Countries

Natuzzi Italia and Dubai Cares Unite for 'RE-THINKING RE-VIVE'

On the evening of February 8, 2024, Natuzzi Italia, an esteemed luxury furniture brand, collaborated with Dubai Cares, a UAE-based philanthropic organization, to host the 'RE-THINKING RE-VIVE' event. This occasion showcased reinterpretations of Natuzzi's iconic Re-vive armchair by artists Maisoon Al Saleh and Khalid Albanna, with proceeds from the auctioned artworks earmarked for supporting education in developing countries.

A Symphony of Collaboration and Creativity

Natuzzi Italia and Dubai Cares joined forces to celebrate the power of collaboration, art, and design in making a positive impact on society. The RE-THINKING RE-VIVE event underscored the potential of creative partnerships to drive change and promote meaningful causes.

Maisoon Al Saleh and Khalid Albanna, two renowned artists, were commissioned to reinterpret Natuzzi's iconic Re-vive armchair, a symbol of the brand's commitment to sustainability and innovation. Their unique artworks, which combined elements of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary design, were auctioned off during the event, with all proceeds going towards Dubai Cares' mission to provide quality education to children and youth in developing countries.

Empowering Education through Art and Design

The RE-THINKING RE-VIVE event emphasized the importance of education in breaking the cycle of poverty and promoting social and economic development. Dubai Cares, founded in 2007 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has reached over 20 million beneficiaries in 60 countries through its various education programs.

By supporting Dubai Cares, Natuzzi Italia and the participating artists aimed to raise awareness about the transformative power of education and the critical role that art and design can play in driving social change. The auctioned artworks served as a testament to the potential of creative collaboration to make a meaningful impact on the world.

A Celebration of Hope and Inspiration

As the RE-THINKING RE-VIVE event came to a close, attendees left with a renewed sense of hope and inspiration. The fusion of luxury furniture, contemporary art, and philanthropy demonstrated the power of collaboration and creativity in addressing pressing global issues.

Natuzzi Italia and Dubai Cares' partnership not only showcased the potential of art and design to make a difference but also highlighted the importance of corporate social responsibility in today's interconnected world. The RE-THINKING RE-VIVE event served as a reminder that every individual and organization has a role to play in shaping a brighter, more equitable future.

With the proceeds from the auctioned artworks set to support Dubai Cares' education initiatives, the event's legacy will extend far beyond the boundaries of the evening's festivities. The RE-THINKING RE-VIVE event stands as a testament to the power of collaboration, art, and design in driving positive change and making a meaningful impact on the world.