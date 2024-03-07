National Slam the Scam Day Highlights Rising Scams Among 18-24 Year-Olds

March 7th marks National Slam the Scam Day, initiated by the Social Security Administration to spotlight the surge in Social Security imposter scams, aligning with National Consumer Protection Week. This campaign underscores the importance of vigilance against scams, especially targeting the younger demographic.

Advertisment

Scams Targeting Young Adults on the Rise

Recent data unveils a troubling trend: individuals aged 18-24 are increasingly falling victim to scams, suffering greater financial losses than any other age group. The Better Business Bureau's (BBB) annual Scamtracker risk report sheds light on this alarming development, pinpointing online purchase scams and employment fraud as significant threats. Hannah Latorre's experience, losing $430 in a counterfeit ticket scam, exemplifies the cunning tactics scammers deploy, often masquerading as peers to exploit the trust of unsuspecting victims.

Understanding the Impact

Advertisment

The BBB's findings reveal that the median dollar loss due to scams varies significantly across different age groups, with the 18-24 demographic being the hardest hit. This age group's susceptibility to scams can be attributed to their inexperience and the sophisticated methods employed by scammers. Kristen Johnson of BBB Serving Connecticut emphasizes the importance of recognizing red flags and exercising caution, particularly when conducting transactions through peer-to-peer apps like Venmo.

Preventative Measures and Awareness

Amidst these challenges, National Slam the Scam Day serves as a crucial reminder of the ongoing battle against these deceitful practices. The initiative not only aims to educate the public about the prevalence of scams but also encourages individuals to adopt a more scrutinizing approach to online interactions. By fostering an environment of awareness and skepticism, the hope is to mitigate the impact of scams and protect potential victims from financial and emotional harm.