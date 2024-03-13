MQM-P Highlights Crisis Amid Unannounced Gas Loadshedding in Ramadan Sehri, Iftar

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) voiced their deep concerns on Tuesday over the 'unannounced gas loadshedding' at crucial Sehri and Iftar timings during Ramadan, highlighting the compounded misery it brings to already burdened citizens. The party's members of the National Assembly called on both federal and provincial governments, along with the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), to take 'immediate steps' to assure an uninterrupted gas supply during these times, crucial for the observance of Ramadan.

Impact on Daily Life and Urgent Calls for Action

The unexpected gas shortages have directly affected household affairs, making it difficult for families to prepare meals during Sehri and Iftar, further aggravating the hardships faced by citizens already struggling with inflation and unemployment. MQM-P stressed the urgent need for action to alleviate the crisis, urging the relevant authorities to address this issue promptly.

SSGC's Response and Future Concerns

Following the outcry, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced its plan to maintain gas supply during Sehr and Iftar times, despite a schedule indicating suspension of supply at other times during Ramadan. This decision comes amidst warnings from the SSGC about Pakistan's rapidly declining gas reserves, which are expected to reduce by half by 2027, highlighting a pressing need for the country to transition towards alternative sources of energy such as RLNG, biogas, and coal-produced gas to meet future needs.

Long-term Energy Sustainability Challenges

With the alarming rate at which Pakistan's natural gas reserves are diminishing, the nation faces significant challenges in ensuring long-term energy sustainability. The SSGC's efforts to explore alternative energy sources are critical steps towards addressing these challenges, but the immediate crisis of unannounced loadshedding during Ramadan poses a pressing concern that requires swift action from both governmental and regulatory bodies.

As the MQM-P raises alarm over the current gas supply crisis, it casts a spotlight on the broader issue of energy sustainability in Pakistan. The situation serves as a reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive energy policies that not only address immediate crises but also lay the groundwork for a sustainable energy future for Pakistan.